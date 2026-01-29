Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Can the Charlotte Hornets win five games in a row? Will Cooper flag be in for Dallas tonight? As the Hornets have now hopped from the 12th to the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference standings, Charlotte fans await another exciting game from their ascending primary starting five.

Here's how members of the Hornets On SI staff see tonight's matchup playing out.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 116, Mavericks 109

With the Hornets playing as well as they have in maybe the last decade, it's hard to pick against them. They're on a back-to-back, which is always tricky with LaMelo Ball, but Cooper Flagg is banged up. The Hornets are seemingly good, and the Mavericks are a little worse. That should be enough.

Owen Watterson: Hornets 101, Mavericks 89

Is an NBA team…scared of the Charlotte Hornets? Cooper Flagg taking a full-game's rest last night in the Mavericks' equivalent back-to-back stretch makes it seem plausible. This game is a learning and growth opportunity for Charlotte. If the Hornets can quell their excitement for the four-game win streak and go take care of business on the road again, extending the streak to five? It will say a lot about the level of seriousness this group is capable of post-All-Star break and beyond.

Philip Trapp: Hornets 116, Mavericks 110

Charlotte's recent stretch has been built on controlling tempo and getting clean, efficient minutes from its starting group, and that profile tends to translate well on the road. However, Dallas is capable of hanging around at home, especially if its role players find a rhythm. That said, the Mavericks still are managing a litany of injuries and coming off a short turnaround. So this feels like a game where Charlotte's continuity shows up late and creates just enough separation in the fourth.

