Key players, odds, and where to watch Hornets vs. 76ers

Today's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers has been moved up from its original 7 p.m. start time to 3 p.m. due to the freezing cold temperatures that are expected to roll in later this evening. The huge winter ice storm that rolled through Charlotte and much of the East Coast is still thawing out, so roads could be slick late tonight.

Here's everything you need to know about today's game.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (18-28) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-20)

Date/Time: Monday, January 26th, 3 p.m. EST

Where: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (19,444)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to watch

C Moussa Diabate (CHA): With Joel Embiid ruled out for this one, life will be much easier for the Frenchman underneath, to some degree. He'll still have to worry about Andre Drummond, who eats rebounds for breakfast, but still, this should be a game where Moussa logs an efficient double-double.

G Tyrese Maxey (PHI): Joel Embiid isn't the only 76er out for this one. Paul George is, too, which means Maxey is going to have to carry the load offensively with some help from rookie VJ Edgecombe. Maxey has been red-hot recently and has really been on a tear all season, averaging a tick under 30 points per game.

The Hornets are favored by two points at the moment, and if they were to take care of business as the oddsmakers believe they will, it will mark their first three-game winning streak of the season. The over/under for this one is 228.5.

