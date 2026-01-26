Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Hornets are riding a two-game win streak as they prepare to host the Philadelphia 76ers, a team still searching for consistency despite the dominant Joel Embiid. With Charlotte playing its best basketball in weeks, our staff has come up with some thoughts regarding Sunday's matchup.

Here's how the Charlotte Hornets On SI staff sees tonight's game playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 120, 76ers 111

Yup, I'm going for it. For the first time this season, I have the Hornets winning three straight. They're 4-2 in their last six, having beaten some playoff teams along the way. With Paul George and Joel Embiid sitting this out, the Sixers are going to need huge performances from VJ Edgecombe and former Hornet Kelly Oubre Jr. This is the type of game that Charlotte needs to win if they want to be taken seriously as a play-in contender or better.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 117, 76ers 109

The 76ers are very good, but they'll be without Joel Embiid. This year, they're just 10-9 without him compared to 14-11 with him. The Hornets, meanwhile, are pretty good when their stars play, and they're all going to play. I suspect this will remain pretty close thanks to Philly’s talent, but without Embiid or Paul George (who seems to remember who he used to be every time he plays the Hornets), the Hornets should pull this one out.

Philip Trapp: Hornets 113, 76ers 108

Charlotte has been playing cleaner basketball over the past week, and that matters in a matchup like this. Embiid won't be there to score and force adjustments, but the Hornets will stay have to stay connected defensively. If Charlotte can avoid the long offensive droughts that have popped up at times this season and keep Philadelphia from living on the glass, this feels like a game that stays close throughout and tilts the Hornets' way late.

