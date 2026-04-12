Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets' Season Finale vs. New York Knicks

The Charlotte Hornets (43-38) finish their 82-game campaign today at Madison Square Garden against the third-seeded New York Knicks (53-28).

Charlotte still has a lot to play for, but it's clear that their Big Apple hosts don't. This is a much different Knicks team than we've seen in the other 81.

How does our Charlotte Hornets on SI Staff see tonight's finale playing out before the Hornets Play-In Game against Miami on Wednesday?:

Owen Watterson: Hornets 131, Knicks 112

Here we go, people — number 82. Unbelievable that it's gotten here so quickly. I'm not quite sure I can remember an 82nd game when we outright expected Charlotte to win, like we do today at 6:00 PM. The Knicks have their spot locked in, are sitting their starters, and are virtually softball tossing a home Play-In game to the Hornets tonight.

We’ve all talked a lot about not squandering “must-win” games.

What game could possibly be more must-win than the last of the season, that could get you a home game against your rival with the playoffs on the line? I have bad memories of must-win games in Miami. Let’s not go there again. Charlotte wins big over New York and finishes Charles Lee’s second-year campaign at 44-38.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 120, Knicks 99

The Knicks are gifting the Hornets the chance to secure a home Play-In game by sitting virtually everyone. It's what the Pistons surprisingly failed to do, despite having a recently injured Cade Cunningham and literally nothing to play for. It's a welcome respite in what's been a disastrous run (thanks in no small part to a brutal schedule) to close the year. They should get it done and lock in a home Play-In versus Miami with relative ease. If they can't, then they deserve to go back into the lottery.

Evan Campos: Hornets 124, Knicks 101

Coming off two pretty brutal reality-check losses, I would expect Charlotte to handle their business in this one against a Knicks team resting its key players after locking up the third seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets will have all hands on deck, knowing what is at stake and the value of having the Spectrum Center crowd behind them in a play-in matchup with Miami. To be frank, Charlotte is too talented and too well coached to drop this one in my mind, and they should win comfortably.

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