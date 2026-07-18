Grading the Hornets' Rookies Final Performance in Summer League Play

It’s only Summer League! That’s what I reminded myself several times in the last week when I saw a member of the Hornets' rookie class struggle out in Las Vegas.

Today I’m reminding myself again, “It is only Summer League.” However, this time around, I’m doing it after seeing something terrific in the team’s final game out west. With that said, time to hand out the grades.

Hannes Steinbach: A

I once had a college teacher who never handed out an A+ to anyone. His rationale was that there’s always room for improvement and that no one can ever be a true master of their craft, especially at the beginning stages of their career. I hated that rule then, but I understand it now, hence why Hannes is not getting a perfect score from me.

Really, though, outside of not registering a block (to be fair, he had a steal), I don’t have much feedback for him as he scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. This was the Charlotte big man’s third double-double of the Summer League, but more importantly, it was his second in a row, signifying that he is indeed learning what it takes to be a pro.

In the NBA, you've got to be consistent, and if Hannes can keep it up, I could see him cracking the team’s starting lineup sooner rather than later. What I really like about Hannes is that not only is he not afraid of contact, he’s the one initiating it. The result was a couple of sweet and-one buckets that sent the opposition reeling. This was a great Summer League for the 14th overall pick, and the Hornets should feel very good about making him their selection.

Christian Anderson: B

It’s good to end on a make and that is what Anderson did in the team’s 92-90 loss to Sacramento. Throughout the course of play from Vegas, we saw the Hornets' point guard and 18th overall pick struggle with his shooting, as well as his ability to run the offense. All of those problems didn’t get solved on Friday, but we did see him make progress to the tune of 18 points and eight assists to go along with 4 rebounds.

Again, shooting was an issue as he was 4-11 overall and 1-6 from three, but as far as setting up shop, he was quite efficient, especially with his ability to look down court for easy baskets. Hornet coaches still have reason to be concerned about whether or not, at this point in his career, he has what it takes to be a solid backup, but last night was a move in the right direction.

And so it goes, Vegas is now in the Hornets' rearview mirror. Now, the real work begins.