Hornets' Costly Turnovers Prove Too Much to Overcome in Loss to Suns

The Hornets played hard for most of the game, including clawing back from a 17-point deficit early in the second quarter to take the lead in the second half. Unfortunately, Charlotte was unable to convert on those opportunities; they turned the ball over 27 times compared to the Suns' seven.

Overall, Charlotte had several individual performances that were fairly solid. However, the same issues that have plagued the Hornets all year long were once again on full display as they continued to make numerous mistakes and give the Suns the ball back on numerous occasions.

Here are the winners and losers from the Hornets' loss to the Suns last night.

Winners

Devin Booker

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top scorer for the Suns was Devin Booker with 30 points, seven assists and three steals. He shot 12-of-20 from the floor.

Booker hit a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to put the Suns up 97-91. After Royce O'Neale of the Hornets made a four-point play to pull within two, Phoenix converted on all of its free throws down the stretch to pull out the win.

Phoenix turned to Booker down the stretch, and the guard responded with nine points in the fourth quarter. He helped give the Suns the scoring they needed to hold off Charlotte in the end.

Coby White

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Miles Bridges (left) defends against Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coby White provided the Hornets with solid offensive production off the bench, scoring 21 points in 20 minutes of action on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. He also contributed three assists in the loss.

Coby White gave Charlotte some solid production off the bench on Thursday. The Hornets need that kind of offensive production from the young guard as he tries to earn more playing time.

Moussa Diabaté

Nov 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets small forward Moussa Diabate (14) is fouled by Brooklyn Nets power forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moussa Diabaté brought plenty of energy to the floor for the Hornets on Thursday night, scoring seven points, pulling down 13 rebounds (eight on the offensive glass) and dishing out two assists in 31 minutes of action.

The Hornets out-rebounded the Suns by 20 on the night, with Diabaté grabbing 13 boards, eight of which were of the offensive variety. He also chipped in with two assists.

Diabaté's effort on the glass was very commendable as he helped the Hornets stay in the game even as the offense struggled. His play on the boards was worthy of recognition, loss or not.

Dillon Brooks

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (right) controls the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooks scored 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Brooks contributed three rebounds, one assist and one steal while committing no turnovers. He also provided another scoring option for the Suns as they took down the Hornets.

Losers

Charlotte's Ball Security

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Christian Anderson (5) celebrates a shot against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte's biggest mistake of the night was its lack of ball security, turning the ball over 27 times compared to the Suns' seven.

Many of those turnovers led to scores for the Suns, but even when they didn't, the extra possessions allowed Phoenix to generate more scoring opportunities than Charlotte did. The Hornets did enough on the glass to stay in the game, but continued to give the ball away to the Suns.

It is tough to overcome that against a team with a scorer like Booker, particularly on the road.

Naz Reid

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte was still in the game with 4:42 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, but needed more from Reid. He had 16 points and eight rebounds, but only shot 6-of-18 from the field and 1-of-5 from three. He also had four turnovers.

Reid's scoring was solid, but his poor shooting and four turnovers were a problem for the Hornets.

Charlotte's Fourth-Quarter Execution

The Hornets took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter, having battled back from a 17-point deficit in the second quarter.

The Suns then went on to outscore the Hornets 29-20 in the final frame, as Booker scored the big 3-pointer late in the game and the Suns made their free throws to close it out.

The Hornets cannot continue to give games away like this. If they had taken better care of the ball and played more efficiently in the fourth quarter, they could have won this game.