How Will Coby White's Return Effect the Charlotte Hornets' Point Guard Rotation?

The Charlotte Hornets are in desperate need of a shot creator like Coby White. Everything is difficult for them on offense right now.

I wish I could disseminate the following numbers with an NSFW warning:

Offensive Rating: 103.1 (30th in the NBA)

Offensive Effective Field Goal Percentage: 49.1% (29th)

Turnover Percentage: 19.6% (29th)

Free Throw Rate: 16.0 (30th)

Three-Point Percentage: 30.7% (28th)

Rim Attempt Frequency: 26.5% (26th)

On Sunday evening, the Hornets released their preliminary injury report for Monday night's game against the Detroit Pistons. For the first time this year, Coby White was not listed among the inactives, setting the stage for his season debut on November 2nd.

.@hornets guard Coby White is not listed on the injury report and will make his season debut vs. DET on 11/2. https://t.co/8BHKL6oebq — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 1, 2026

Coby White isn't going to be the skeleton key that unlocks the top-15 offense unit that many predicted Charlotte would boast, but he's definitely going to help the Bugs' offense rise out of the basement. I look forward to seeing how much easier Naz Reid and Brandon Miller's jobs on offense get with White on the floor to alleviate some of the pressure that has been mounting on their shoulders.

Additionally, White will help Charlotte's offense by allowing the Hornets' current stable of point guards to scale down into the roles that the franchise envisioned for them before White injured his calf in the preseason.

Through seven games, Dennis Schröder is playing 32.3 minutes per night (the second-most on the team behind only Brandon Miller and more than he's played in years), Sion James is playing 24.7 a game, and Christian Anderson is playing 10.0.

Upon White's return, I don't think James' minutes allotment will change too much. He played a season-low 18 minutes in Charlotte's nail-biting loss to the Sixers on Saturday night; a number that feels right for a guard who is only providing tangible value on one end of the floor right now.

However, I think Schröder's minutes are going to plummet, and that will be a godsend for Charlotte.

The veteran Schröder has been an admirable fill-in while White nursed his calf injury. His effectivity has wavered, which is to be expected at this point in his career. There have been moments where he's carried the Hornets' offense to wins (most notably on opening night against Brooklyn), and there have been moments where he's cratered the Hornets' offense in losses (most notably Saturday night against Philadelphia).

I think as a whole the Schröder experience has been marginally positive, which makes me believe that he'll be a net plus in a smaller role off of the bench. My initial expectation is that Schröder will play somewhere between 20-24 minutes per game for now until White gets his sea legs under him.

As a change-of-pace option to provide offensive value off of the bench? 20-24 is plenty of minutes for Schröder in 2026, especially when you consider that Schröder's offseason was abbreviated due to his deep playoff run in Cleveland and his stint with the German National Team that bled into training camp.

Now to Christian Anderson Jr.

The Greensboro Swarm's season-opener is on Friday, November 7th, and I'd expect Anderson Jr. to be starting that game in the 336. The Hornets turned to Sion James as their backup point guard in the second half of Saturday's game against Philadelphia, usurping Anderson Jr. in the process. It's clear that despite James' struggles as a scorer, Charlotte trusts him to initiate their offense more than they trust Anderson Jr. at the moment.

Which is fair.

I remain bullish on Anderson's long-term prospects and firmly believe that some seasoning in the G-League will be best for his development. He clearly needs to adjust to the size, speed, and physicality of the professional game, and extended minutes with the Swarm will help him do just that.

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