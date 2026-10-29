Why Did the Charlotte Hornets Sit Naz Reid in the Second Half of Loss to the Detroit Pistons?

The story of tonight's Hornets game isn't the result: a 97-89 loss to the Detroit Pistons that dropped Charlotte's record to 3-2; it was the decision to bench Naz Reid in the second half of a nip-and-tuck game that would have vaulted the Hornets to the top of the Eastern Conference if they pulled out a win.

Reid exited the game for the final time with 3:19 left in the second quarter. He returned to the bench after halftime with his jersey on, and Charlotte Hornets On SI was able to confirm during the third quarter that the veteran forward was available to play in the second half.

Following the game, head coach Charles Lee had this to say about the decision to keep Naz Reid on the bench for the final 24 minutes. "Unfortunately, Naz (Reid) didn't meet our standards in the first half, and at halftime we made the decision that he wouldn't play in the second half. But I look forward to him meeting those standards come next game."

Lee's postgame statement was a far cry from how he gushed about Naz Reid before the game.

"We're super thrilled to have Naz (Reid) as a part of our hive. His impact has been felt early on in a lot of different ways..A couple of nights ago, it was a 100-100 game. We had blown a bit of a lead, and I'm doing my coachy thing, whatever that is. After I'm done, he's just like, 'Hey guys, relax. It's 100-100. 0-0 now. It's all good.' He just brought this calm...he's been amazing for us and he's fully committed to everything we're doing on both sides of the floor.

I went back and watched Reid's final few minutes on the floor tonight and did find an instance with 4:49 left to go in the second quarter where Lee looked visibly frustrated with him.

Grayson Allen inbounded the ball to Sion James, and it looked like the Hornets were setting up for an 'Iverson' action that they have run dozens of times this season. Reid looked confused and threw his palms up in the air as Moussa Diabate directed the veteran forward to set the first screen in the action for Allen.

At that moment, Charles Lee turned, walked over to the bench, and sat down for the remainder of Charlotte's offensive possession.

That one moment obviously wasn't the sole reason for Reid's benching, there's clearly more to the story here, it just felt notable that Lee reacted to the confusion in that way.

Making Sense of the Decision

This isn't the first time Charles Lee has benched a starter in a winnable early-season game.

In November of 2024, Lee benched then starting point guard LaMelo Ball in the fourth quarter of a close game in Brooklyn. Tre Mann closed out the contest for Charlotte, and the Hornets ended up losing 116-115 to the Nets. The difference is on that night, Ball was benched for the final few minutes of the fourth quarter, not the entirety of the second half.

Without knowing the full context of why Lee went away from Reid tonight, it's easy to disagree with the decision. In a hotly-contested Eastern Conference, wins against good teams like Detroit when your team is shorthanded are at a premium.

Could this disagreement not have been handled after the game? At a practice or a shootaround? Why did the message have to be sent when you're ahead in a winnable game against an intra-conference power?

I'll hold off full judgement until the rest of the story comes out, there's just so much that we don't know right now, but this is a tough choice to rationalize. I'm confident Lee didn't make this decision on his own - he often sings the praises of the collective that is his coaching staff - so it's safe to say that the group made this choice, not Lee the individual.

Regardless of how I feel about it, the most important part is what happens next. Life moves fast in the NBA, and the Hornets have less than 48 hours until they take the floor in Washington against AJ Dybantsa and the Wizards. Neither party, Reid or Lee, looked too perturbed in the second half of tonight's game, so I don't think there will be any carry over into the Hornets' next game.

Reid is a consummate professional who has been lauded for his impact on Charlotte's culture since he arrived this summer, and until proven otherwise, I'm going to consider this incident a blip on the radar that won't hold any long-term consequences.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets