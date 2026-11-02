Hornets Stock Watch: Brandon Miller is Rising, But Two Newcomers are Slipping

I'm not sure the Hornets are any easier to figure out now than they were a week ago.

There were some things I liked. There were also some things that made me wonder what in the world was going on. That's kind of where Charlotte is right now. One night you feel pretty good about what you're seeing, and the next night you're wondering where that team went.

I liked Brandon Miller this week. I liked what Grayson Allen gave them, too. Those are two guys I feel better about right now than I did before.

The rest of it? I'm not nearly as sold.

So I'm not putting everybody in the same bucket after this week. Some guys gave me a little more confidence in what Charlotte has going forward. Others left me with more questions than I had before.

Here's who helped themselves and who didn't.

Stock Up: Brandon Miller

Oct 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) cruises in to the basket for a dunk against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I liked what I saw from Brandon Miller this week.

I've been waiting for him to put together a stretch like this. Not one big game and then disappear for the next couple. I wanted to see him come back and give Charlotte something again the next time out.

That's more of what we got this week.

There are still going to be some rough shooting nights. We saw one against Washington later in the week. That's going to happen. What I liked was that Miller didn't suddenly stop looking for his shot when things weren't going his way.

That's a big deal for me with him. I want Miller playing aggressive. I'd rather see him have a bad shooting night doing that than spend half the game fading into the background.

I feel better about him now than I did a week ago.

Stock Up: Grayson Allen

Oct 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Grayson Allen (8) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) in the second half in an NBA Cup game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I wasn't excited about Grayson Allen when the Hornets got him.

The first-round pick? Absolutely. That's what I cared about. Allen felt like the other part of the deal, and I really didn't expect to be talking about him much this early.

Well, here we are.

Allen has been fun to watch. I wasn't expecting that part of it. He'll do something during a game and I'll catch myself thinking that Charlotte might have gotten a little more out of this deal than I originally thought.

I'm not suddenly going to act like Allen was the prize of the trade. He wasn't. But I definitely like having him in Charlotte more than I did when the deal happened.

Stock Down: Naz Reid

Oct 31, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) tries to shoot over Philadelphia 76ers forward Dean Wade (45) during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one has to be Naz Reid.

I wasn't expecting to put him here this early because I liked the move when Charlotte got him, and I still do. But getting benched for an entire half is something I can't just brush past. That caught my attention.

I'm still high on Reid. That hasn't changed. I just thought we'd have seen a little more from him by this point, especially after how much I liked the move when it happened.

There's still plenty of time for that to happen. I'm just not going to pretend this was a good week for him when it wasn't. Now I want to see what he does from here.

Stock Down: Dennis Schröder

Oct 31, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives past Philadelphia 76ers guard Labaron Philon Jr. (00) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm still waiting on Dennis Schröder. I expected him to settle in pretty quickly with Charlotte, and so far I haven't seen enough of that. I thought he would be further along than this by now.

I've liked some of what I've seen from him. The problem is I haven't seen enough of it yet. I keep waiting for that to change, and this week didn't really help.

I'm not worried about Schröder. I just thought I'd have more to say about him by now. Instead, I'm still waiting, and that's enough to put him here this week.

I really don't know what to expect from Charlotte next week. At this point, I'm done trying to guess. Every time I think I have this team figured out, something changes.

That's why I'm not making too much out of one week. I feel better about a couple guys than I did before, and I have more questions about a couple others. We'll see where I am with all of them after another week.