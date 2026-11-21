The Charlotte Hornets lost 111-97 to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night after getting off to a hot start in the first half.

The Hornets were leading by eight after the first quarter with 31 points and by one at halftime with 57 points after scoring 26 in the second quarter. The Hawks responded with a strong third quarter and went on to outscore the Hornets in the fourth quarter as well.

Atlanta then had a strong third quarter, outscoring Charlotte 31-19, and added 24 points in the fourth quarter to Charlotte's 21 to come away with the 14-point win. The Hornets were never able to get back into the game after the third quarter.

The Hornets were not able to maintain their shooting from the first half of the game. Charlotte shot 38-of-94 from the field and 11-of-45 from 3-point range. The Hornets also turned the ball over 17 times to Atlanta's 11.

Moussa Diabate Leads Hornets Despite Loss

Nov 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) reaches for a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moussa Diabate had a great game for the Hornets, scoring 21 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in the loss. He made nine of his 12 shots from the field, most of them around the basket, and did a great job of giving the Hornets some presence inside the paint.

Diabate's 21 points and 15 rebounds were another bright spot for the Hornets, as he was able to score around the rim for many of his points while also creating second-chance opportunities for his teammates on the glass. He also provided much-needed rebounding for the Hornets against a team in the Hawks that really turned things up after halftime.

Rookie forward Brandon Miller had 19 points and eight rebounds, while guard Coby White had 11 points and nine assists. Forward Naz Reid had 12 points and 10 rebounds but did not have a good shooting night.

The Hawks were led by Jalen Johnson, who had 26 points, six rebounds and six assists. Atlanta had 11 turnovers to Charlotte's 17.

Hornets Unable to Find an Answer After Halftime

Nov 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte was able to take a one-point lead into halftime. However, Atlanta was able to take the game over in the third quarter, scoring 31 points to the Hornets' 19.

After falling behind by 10 points in the third quarter, the Hornets were never able to get any closer than 10 points in the fourth quarter, as they were not able to get enough shots to go down and make a run at the Hawks.

This loss to Atlanta highlighted many of the Hornets' inconsistencies, and the team will need to work on finding a way to play at the same level for four quarters.

For the Hornets, finding consistency on both ends of the floor for the entire game is crucial to their success. They can score against anyone in the league, but if they only play well for one half of the game, it will be difficult to put together wins consistently.

Charlotte will look to rebound in its next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Nov. 23.