Panic Meter: 7/10

The start of the 2026-27 NBA season has been a bit of a rollercoaster for Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller. There have been some incredible games, but most of them have been followed by some terrible performances. He's already dealt with an injury this season as well, so there are some concerns about Miller's offensive rhythm.

With the Hornets trying to make strides this season, Miller being a consistent offensive threat for them is crucial. Right now, there are more questions than answers about his offensive game. His inconsistent start to the season has already become a topic of discussion.

Miller's Shooting Numbers Are Becoming Concerning

Nov 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) with a jumper over Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Miller has averaged 19.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists through 11 games this season for the Charlotte Hornets. However, his shooting numbers have been below par, averaging 34.4% from the field and 25.5% from beyond the arc. His season statistics show just how much room there is for improvement.

Even though Miller has some impressive offensive games, he has not been able to string together enough of them to be consistently effective on offense. Miller can look like a great offensive player, like in his 39-point game against Washington, his 34-point game against Miami, or his 31-point game against Detroit, but then there are games like his last five appearances, when he averaged 12.8 points on very poor shooting.

Miller has been struggling over his last five appearances, averaging 12.8 points per game during that stretch while shooting poorly from the field. He scored just eight points in the Hornets' loss to the Celtics, 10 in their loss to the Nets, and five in his return against the Clippers on Nov. 15. His NBA game log documents that recent stretch.

The Groin Injury Has Made Things More Difficult

Nov 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) sets the play against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller has been dealing with a groin injury and was forced to sit out the two games before his matchup with the Clippers on Nov. 15. He had a tough time getting into a rhythm offensively in that game as well, scoring just five points on 1-of-10 shooting, including 1-of-6 from three-point range, in 24 minutes of action. The official NBA box score confirms his performance.

Of course, we cannot blame all of his recent struggles on his groin injury. But missing a couple of games can be tough on a player, especially one who relies so much on his rhythm and confidence on the court. It will be interesting to see how he bounces back in the next few games. Charlotte's injury update on Miller provided some encouragement about his recovery.

His play of late is concerning, but it is also important to remember that there is a difference between being concerned about his current play and thinking that he is not going to be a good player in the future. He has shown that he can be a very good scorer in the NBA, and a few bad games to start the season do not change that.

Charlotte Needs More From Its Young Star

As the Hornets' young core continues to develop, they will need more from Brandon Miller. He is expected to be one of the best young scorers in the league, but right now, the Hornets need more from him than just the occasional big scoring game. They need him to consistently create offense for himself and his teammates and make shots from the perimeter to open up space for the rest of the team. Charlotte showed its confidence in his future by agreeing to a five-year contract extension with Miller.

When Miller is on, the Hornets have another player to worry about on offense. But when Miller is struggling, the Hornets' offense becomes much more predictable, which is why the team is still struggling to find its groove and consistently win games.

I'm not ready to go into full-blown panic mode, but there is some concern with how Miller is playing right now. He needs to start making more of his shots and stay healthy for the rest of the season.

The panic meter is at 7 out of 10. His long-term potential isn't the issue. It's the current production and the need to see more consistency from a player who is expected to be one of Charlotte's leading scorers. A few better performances could change the conversation quickly, but right now, there is reason to be concerned.