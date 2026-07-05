How Far Can the Hornets Go Next Season After Trading LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges?

After executing trades with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns, sending out LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, there's a lot of uncertainty as to where the Charlotte Hornets will end up in 2026-27.

Do the Hornets make the playoffs as a top-six seed? Do they make the play-in again? Or do they miss out and become a lottery team? That's what we discuss in this weekend's Charlotte Hornets On SI roundtable.

Schuyler Callihan: Play-In

The Miles Bridges trade felt inevitable, even before LaMelo Ball was dealt to Minnesota. Really, the only change, and it's a big one, is the decision to move on from LaMelo. This team clearly was not the same offensively when he was off the floor, but the trade for Coby White at the deadline last year fixed some of those issues.

Even if Charlotte chooses not to make another move, I believe they have enough talent to make the play-in, but largely because they have more playable depth than they've had in recent years. They have several battle-tested veterans who know how to navigate the ups and downs of a season, which is something the Hornets have struggled with.

Zach Roberts: Play-In/Lottery

I'm not oblivious to the fact that there's still a good amount of talent on this roster, even if the most talented (and one who sets up the other talent) is gone. But that doesn't mean very much. It may or may not all coalesce together, but either way, I can't see this team outright making the playoffs.

The rest of the East got significantly better this offseason. The Pacers, Wizards, Heat, and Bulls could all realistically be out of the basement and into the playoff/Play-In range. Charlotte, meanwhile, took a small step back.

The only team in that range that got worse was the Bucks, who weren't really a factor last year anyway. The Hornets have their work cut out for them this year, and while I predict a solid season, that may not (for once) be enough for even the Play-In in what should be a deep and contested conference.

Evan Campos: Lottery Team

Charlotte pivoted off its best player and one of the most impactful offensive players in the NBA. The Hornets will almost certainly be a worse basketball team next season, and the Eastern Conference has also gotten much better from top to bottom.

That said, I do think the Hornets' style of basketball under Head Coach Charles Lee translates to regular-season wins. It would not surprise me if Charlotte found itself back in the Play-In Tournament, but on paper, I currently view the Hornets as the 11th- to 12th-best team in the East. I also think the roster could still use another playmaking guard, or at the very least, more depth in the backcourt before the season begins.

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