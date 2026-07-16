Is Hannes Steinbach Ready to be the Hornets' Starting Center? The Magic 8 Ball Says...

Though the Hornets failed in their attempt to repeat as Summer League champions, there was still plenty of good to come out of this year’s trip to Las Vegas.

At the top of the list has to be the play of rookie big man Hannes Steinbach. After compiling his second double-double in four games, it’s legit time to ask ourselves: Has he earned a place in the team’s starting rotation as center over Moussa Diabate?

Granted, it’s a bit of a stretch, at least for the start of the season. Moussa has earned his minutes and is obviously better prepared for the ups and downs of an NBA season. However, is it conceivable that at some point the Hornets make the switch? Absolutely.

First, let’s acknowledge the benefits of Moussa coming off the bench. You want a spark? Moussa will give it to you. He brings instant energy, and a boost from the Moose would be huge for Charlotte when its play hits a lull. I’ve always noted that the tone of the game instantly changes when he and Sion James share the court together. They’re the Bash Brothers, straight out of the Mighty Ducks, minus the quacking and forechecking. This line shift will have opposing offenses scrambling.

But as we saw this season, Moussa can only take the team so far. At 6-9, his size is limited, and though he tried his absolute best, he didn’t always have what it took to stay with the big scoring centers who towered over him. Then by adding Naz Reid to the Hornets' starting lineup, you'd now have two 6-9 guys at the mercy of some of the giants in the league.

Enter Hannes Steinbach, at 6-11 with a wingspan of 7'2", he’s got the size part taken care of. As we saw in summer league, he’s not afraid to get physical, and the man can score, too. In Wednesday’s loss to the Bucks, he showed it all, dropping personal Summer League highs of 27 points and 15 boards in just 27 minutes of action.

Talk about making the most of your minutes.

Now, to be clear, he’s still got plenty of work ahead. Steinbach had two big games, but he also had two quiet performances that did little to affect the outcome. Learning to fix inconsistencies is a big part of the rookie experience. He’s got to be putting up solid numbers night in and night out.

And Summer League is one thing, ACTUAL NBA ball is another. It’s only going to get tougher, hence why I’m not ready to anoint him a starting spot.

However, I’m confident it’s only a matter of time. Steinbach’s got the size and skill. Now it’s just a matter of how fast he puts it all together.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets