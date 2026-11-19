The Hornets' season isn't over yet. Far from it. Consider me still on the optimistic side of the ledger when considering the range of Charlotte's long-term outcomes for the 2026-27 campaign.

However, it's never too early to look ahead to the NBA Draft, especially when the basketball watching public is being inundated by standout performances from prospects every night with the college hoops season in full swing.

Earlier this week, Illinois' Quentin Coleman announced himself to the basketball community at large with a monster performance in the Fighting Illini's win over Duke at the fabled Cameron Indoor Stadium. The freshman guard racked up 27 points, seven boards, four assists, and three steals in 35 minutes of action (although he was far from the best player on his team that night).

Coleman boasts an intriguing skill set that I believe would fit nicely into what the Hornets are building right now, putting him squarely on my early radar for 2027 draft prospects.

Breaking Down Quentin Colemans' Performance Against Duke

The Illinois offense is among the most well-spaced college units you'll ever see, and Coleman is adept at taking advantage of that spacing by getting downhill and attacking the rim. He converted four of his six rim attempts in the win against Duke, flashing his ability to both score with craft on the move and off of two feet.

With 15:33 to go in the second half, Coleman came off of a wide pin down that flowed into a dribble handoff (a 'Wide Zoom' action). He stopped on a dime after receiving the handoff, which sent Duke defender John Blackwell flying past him, creating an advantage for Coleman to attack.

Coleman used the space to blow by Blackwell, keep him on his back with a left-to-right snake dribble in the paint, and explode for an awkward finish through contact for the and one. He is a stellar functional athlete with great body mechanics, evidenced by his slick footwork off of the handoff and his body control to absorb the bump from Pat Ngongba at the cup and convert the layup.

Earlier in the half, Coleman used the threat of his driving game to shake a Duke defender (#5 Sebastian Wilkins, a 6'8" sophomore) with a nasty step back in the corner to get fouled and draw three free throws.

He's got a deep bag of tricks for a player his age, and as he continues to fill out his frame, Coleman could wind up being an elite Morey-Ball scorer who racks up rim (82nd percentile rim attempt rate) and three (68th percentile three-point rate) attempts at the next level. His shot chart through five games is an analytical dream.

Quentin Coleman Shot Chart (via BartTorvik) | https://barttorvik.com/shotchart.php?year=2027&trid=145312

The most encouraging thing about Coleman's early-season performances is how his skills stack on top of each other.

He can drive and and finish, he can use the threat of the drive to open up three-point opportunities, and he can drive and pass, too. He combined for eight assist in Illinois' two high-major games (@Duke and @Texas Tech), and his 22.7% assist percentage is in the 63rd percentile in the NCAA. A first half assist against the Blue Devils to an open shooter off of a baseline drive is evidence of his processing and passing prowess.

Duke packs the paint to shut off Coleman's water, but the freshman guard recognizes that and smartly whips a mid-air pass to Zavier Zens for the open look from deep.

The best part about Coleman's game, though, his his willingness to do the dirty work. He is an elite two-way rebounder at 6'4" with hands that have a magnetic attachment for loose balls. Coleman crashes the glass with reckless abandon, a feature that is accentuated by this specific Illinois offense, but he is just really good at it.

Coleman's combination of age, skill, intuition, and size makes him one of the best prospects in a relatively weak 2027 NBA Draft, and the Hornets could very well covet his skill set.

Charlotte needs guards on their roster that can puncture the paint and make plays. Coleman can do that, and his game has the ability to do so without sacrificing the marginal wins on the glass, from beyond the arc, and on defense, that the Hornets covet.

Depending on what happens with the top-two protected pick that Charlotte owns from Dallas, Charlotte could be looking at two picks in the 2027 draft lottery. It's still early, but Coleman is near the front of the line of players that the Hornets could use one of those picks on.

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