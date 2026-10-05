Main Storylines You Need to Know Entering Hornets' Preseason Opener

For the first time since an ugly Play-In loss to the Orlando Magic, the Charlotte Hornets will play a basketball game tonight. It's a preseason game, so it doesn't matter, but the actual Hornets will play.

And as we head into that first matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, there are a number of questions hanging over the Hornets. These storylines will need to be addressed as the preseason goes on, so pay attention to these things tonight.

Who starts at center?

Charlotte Hornets player Hannes Steinbach (22) poses for photos during media day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets have the entire preseason to determine their starting lineup, but what they roll out in Game 1 will be telling. If Moussa Diabaté starts, then it's fair to think he's the frontrunner to keep his spot. If Hannes Steinbach starts, then the Hornets really might be switching things up this year. Could Charles Lee throw a curveball and start Naz Reid at center and someone else at power forward?

How are the point guard minutes allocated?

The Hornets will start Coby White, but behind him, they don't have clear answers. How effective can Dennis Schröder be? How ready is Christian Anderson Jr.? Will Grayson Allen run the point? How about Sion James? All of that will become a little clearer tonight against the Nets.

Who's going to replace Kon Knueppel?

Charlotte Hornets player Kon Knueppel (7) poses for photos during media day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kon Knueppel obviously brings a lot to the table for the Hornets. We expect Grayson Allen to start for him, but there's more to replacing him. Who is going to step up in his absence? Tonight's contest will go a long way towards figuring that out for the first week or so of the regular season.

Which Hornets are on the chopping block?

The Hornets still have too many players, even after waiving a few that they brought in via trade. If players aren't playing much tonight, they may be on the chopping block. If they are, they might be trade bait and the Hornets could be trying to raise their value. Either way, some players are certainly not safe.

Offensive system changes

The Hornets just can't run the same offense they ran last year without LaMelo Ball. It just won't work the same way. They have to change it, and tonight will be the first time anyone's getting a glimpse at what it will look like. How effective can they be without Ball's creation?

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