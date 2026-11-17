For what has felt like ages, Zion Williamson has been considered a potential trade target for the Charlotte Hornets. His New Orleans Pelicans career hasn't gone to plan, and that has led many to wonder about his future elsewhere.

In that, the Hornets keep coming up because they make a lot of sense. Previously, it felt like he would be the ideal lob partner for LaMelo Ball, also functioning as a secondary playmaker to let Ball work off the ball.

That obviously isn't possible anymore, but the Hornets, according to NBA insider Sam Vecenie, would still be a very "fun" place for the Pelicans forward to land as New Orleans continues to bottom out.

🎙️ @Sam_Vecenie: "I think the Charlotte Hornets would be really fun with Zion (Williamson), because of how they space the court and the Charles Lee scheme overall."



"If you put him next to Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller, and all those guys who can really shoot it, and within… pic.twitter.com/QKQcyrOQ11 — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 17, 2026

Vecenie said that the floor spacing the Hornets have with Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and others would open things up for a downhill attacker like Williamson.

He added, "I kinda like that idea as much as anything. The reason I bring up Charlotte in particular is that they have that $44 million trade exception that his salary fits into." He later clarified that the exception is actually lower than that, so Williamson doesn't fit. It's still workable, though.

"The one that makes the most sense to me is Charlotte because he'd be able to play on the ball more consistently, just because they need somebody who can play on the ball," Vecenie said.

What Vecenie didn't mention was that the Hornets need playmakers, too. The point guard combination of a semi-injured Coby White, Dennis Schröder, and Christian Anderson has not worked out. The Hornets have a league-worst 1.13 assist to turnover ratio. They're dead last in assist ratio, and they rank 25th in assist percentage.

Williamson averages 6.2 assists per 100 possessions, which is a solid mark for a big man who wouldn't be the primary facilitator. He would also have ample shooters to find on the perimeter for more assists.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could it work? The Hornets can't use the trade exception, so they'll have to part with a few players to bring in the Pelicans' big man. Of course, the Hornets have a full frontcourt, so it would make sense to part with some players down low as well.

Could Moussa Diabaté, who is on an expiring contract, be on the way out as Ryan Kalkbrenner continues to improve? That feels less likely than sending out Grant Williams, who is also on an expiring contract and fits better into the trade parameters.

So, the Hornets can send Williams, Dennis Schröder, Tidjane Salaün (those three, since the exception doesn't apply), and two first-round picks (Miami 2027 and Charlotte 2030) to get the deal done. The Hornets could also attach some second-round picks, but this works for both parties.

Salaün is a raw, young player. He has shown flashes, and he's someone who fits the Pelicans' new timeline, but he hasn't cracked the Hornets' rotation. Williams is a good player, and he could be flipped for more assets. The picks are obviously the big win for the Pelicans, while landing a white whale like Williamson could transform this Hornets' roster.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets