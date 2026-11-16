Charlotte Hornets Continue Collapsing in 4th Quarter - Why?

The Charlotte Hornets have struggled in the fourth quarter all year. On Sunday, they turned a one-point deficit into a 17-point deficit and then an eight-point loss. It's been a recurring theme. The fourth quarter is terrible, even in wins.

They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers pretty handily, but they still let what had been a 30-point lead dwindle to eight. They beat the Miami Heat early this year, but they still let the Heat tie it after being up by 23 points.

Why? Unfortunately, there's no simple answer here. The biggest issue is that they don't have a closer. LaMelo Ball routinely ranked among the league's best fourth-quarter scorers during his time with the Hornets. He was somewhat clutch, and he could either go out and get a bucket or set someone up for one.

The Hornets don't have him or a replacement. They struggle offensively in general, but when things tighten up, that absence is felt. Additionally, this team is just not good at scoring the basketball. So even when they do well for three quarters, the inevitable regression to the mean kicks in.

The potential closers the Hornets could turn to have their own reasons for not being that. Brandon Miller just isn't that player. He can't really buy a basket right now. Coby White is on a minutes restriction of sorts while he works back from injury. Kon Knueppel is sidelined. Those three being at their best would help.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) dunks the ball during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets still have the NBA's worst offensive rating, so that obviously means they're going to struggle at any point, fourth quarter or not. But they also have the worst fourth-quarter ORTG, and it's even uglier.

The regular offensive rating is an ugly 102.5. That plummets to 90.1 during winning time. That is the worst by a disturbing margin; the Milwaukee Bucks are second at 102.0. And to make matters worse, the Hornets aren't locking down opponents during the fourth quarter, either.

They have the fourth-worst defensive rating in the fourth quarter. They have the 16th-best DRTG overall, so even the defense falls off a cliff. That could well be the biggest reason they're struggling. The offense is bad all game, and the decent defense can't hold when it matters most.

Put simply, this is a bad team, and bad teams struggle when the lights are brightest. Unfortunately, that's probably not going to change for a long time for this Hornets team.

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