How would you grade the start to the season for the Charlotte Hornets' group of centers?

Moussa Diabate, despite the cacophonous noise around his small sample on/off numbers that have been used disingenuously to disparage his impact, has been an awesome two-way player for Charlotte.

As Eric Collins likes to say, Diabate leads the world in offensive rebounding (he actually just leads the league with 72 total offensive rebounds, 11 more than runner-up Domantas Sabonis despite playing two fewer games than the Kings center) while posting career-highs in scoring efficiency, assist rate and steal percentage, while fouling at the lowest rate of his career.

His on/off differential is being tanked by Charlotte's inability to generate good offense around him, but the 24-year-old center is playing better than he has at any point in his young NBA career. Diabate surely has flaws that can be exploited by great centers, but his impact on the margins can more than make up for them.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, the backup to Diabate, has taken a leap in year two. He's among the best play finishers in the league at the center position, he's processing the game quicker on the offensive end (Kalkbrenner has nearly doubled his assist percentage from his rookie season), he's playing with increased physicality, and the drop coverage Charlotte deploys with Kalkbrenner manning the paint has been effective.

Opposing teams attempt significantly fewer shots at the rim and from the corners when Kalkbrenner is on the floor - that's exactly what a good drop defense is designed to do.

Ryan Kalkbrenner's 'Opponent Shooting: Frequency' Cleaning the Glass Profile | Cleaning the Glass

And then there's Hannes Steinbach, the rookie center who is putting up Moses Malone-type numbers in the G-League on a nightly basis. The German big man still has some room to grow on the defensive end before he impacts the NBA rotation, but his rebounding ability is already has an elite skill that will translate to the big leagues as soon as he gets his opportunity.

Which brings us to the conundrum at hand: Charlotte has a trio of good options at center, but none of them are truly great, game-breaking options at the position yet, and they might never be. There are arguments to build around each of the three, but committing to them all is going to stunt the development of at least one of them while still leaving the Hornets at an interior disadvantage against some of the league's great teams.

So, what do they do from here?

To me, it feels like a trade of Diabate or Kalkbrenner in February is the likeliest outcome.

Why Charlotte Should Trade Moussa Diabate or Ryan Kalkbrenner This Season

Over the summer when rumors bubbled up about the Knicks' interest in acquiring Diabate, I wrote that Charlotte would be doing their supporters a disservice by trading the big man who has developed into a fan-favorite. However, as the early-season losses have mounted and the Hornets future-focused plans supersede winning in 2026-27, I've cooled on that stance.

Diabate is an awesome player, but one that is best suited for a more limited role on a great team. Think Mitchell Robinson on last season's title team in New York: a 15-20 minute per game energizer bunny that swings stretches of contests with elite impact off of the bench. I struggle to see Diabate as a long-term starting center on a championship-caliber team due to his limitations as a scorer.

Which makes me believe that if a future first-round pick is on the table for Diabate at the deadline, Charlotte should jump on the opportunity to accept it and add to their cache of draft assets.

Like I said this summer: that move would be a masterclass in asset management for Jeff Peterson. Signing Moussa Diabate on a two-way contract and then flipping him for first-round draft capital before you sign him to a multi-year deal is objectively great work from Charlotte's scouting department and front office as a whole.

If you trace back a few of the Hornets' decisions before they traded LaMelo Ball (signing Tre Mann to a multi-year deal, trading for Coby White at the 2026 trade deadline, drafting Christian Anderson Jr.), it kind of becomes clear that the Hornets were always going to move on from LaMelo at some point, right?

Could we say the same about Moussa if Charlotte trades him at the deadline? Even after his late-season breakout in 2024-25, the Hornets spent two draft picks on centers (Kalkbrenner and Steinbach) and traded for a big man who can play some small-ball center in Naz Reid.

There's a chance the writing is already on the wall for Diabate.

However, if they do end up signing Diabate to a contract extension when he becomes eligible to receive one on February 9th (think the Neemias Queta deal: four-years, $56M; $14M AAV), which would be a defensible decision from the Hornets' front office, then Ryan Kalkbrenner quickly becomes one of the most intriguing trade candidates ahead of the February 11th trade deadline.

Good NBA teams are always looking for center depth ahead of a playoff run, and Kalkbrenner could absolutely provide that. He may be tough to play for long stretches in the crucible that is the NBA playoffs due to his lack of mobility, but he could also be useful in the right matchup.

Again: turning a player drafted in the second round into a future first-round pick (which I believe Kalkbrenner would go for right now in a trade) is good asset management by the Hornets.

Either Kalkbrenner or Diabate need to be moved for Charlotte to open the door for Hannes Steinbach. They have invested more in the rookie big man than they have in either of the two incumbent centers, and the franchise needs to find out what they have in him.

If the team was in their contention window right now, then I'd call for them to keep all three for immediate depth purposes. Again: playoff-ready teams across the league are starving for useful big men - you don't trade away players like Diabate and Kalkbrenner when you're punching with the heavyweights.

However, Charlotte isn't doing that. Everything they've done since losing to the Magic in the Play-In tournament, from trading LaMelo Ball to sitting players due to injury management, screams out that their team-building plan revolves around sacrificing the present for the future.

And if that is the case, they should sacrifice some of their center depth in Diabate or Kalkbrenner to allow Steinbach to develop in the NBA, not the G-League while adding more draft capital to either go star hunting or maximize their chances at finding a true franchise big man in the draft if Steinbach doesn't become that.

Come February, the available trade packages for a part their current big man duo might just be too good to ignore for a team as far away from championship-contention, their stated goal, as Charlotte is.