Naz Reid has had an up-and-down start to his tenure with the Charlotte Hornets, undoubtedly. Friday saw that trend continue, as the former Sixth Man of the Year struggled mightily from the floor.

His 4-19 shooting night certainly was nothing to write home about, but it helped him achieve a feat that few in NBA history have ever completed. Reid tallied the 6000th point of his career on Friday night, something only 26 other undrafted players in NBA history have managed to do.

After 483 games with the Timberwolves and 15 with the Hornets, Reid becomes only the second active undrafted player to break 6000 points, following in the footsteps of Fred VanVleet, who's got quite a lead with 8406 points.

VanVleet also holds the record for the most points scored in a single game by an undrafted player, with 54. Reid's career high stands at 34, and while he has a big role in Charlotte's offense, it's hard to see him surpass VanVleet in this regard.

As for becoming the active undrafted player with the most career points:

If Reid were to keep up his current production at 17.3 points per contest for ~60 more games this season, he'd end up with about 1,020 more points. Problem is, VanVleet is averaging 14.4 per game. You can expect him to probably make a few fewer appearances than Reid. But even with ~45 more games, he'll net about 630 extra points, meaning the deficit would shrink, but not by all that much.

Even if this keeps up for another two years, afterwards Reid wouldn't have caught up to VanVleet. Chances are that the almost 33-year-old VanVleet retires before Reid catches up to him.

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Below Naz, Austin Reaves is continuously creeping up the ladder, currently sitting at 5535. He's actually a year older than Reid, so he might not have quite as much time left to keep racking them up.

Reaves' points per game mark this season is at 24.7, though, so he won't need that many appearances to catch up if he can stay around that number.

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Of course, above all, Hornets fans will hope Reid catches VanVleet and keeps Reaves at bay because his efficiency finally goes up a good bit.

For now, he's averaging a career-low 38.8% from the field, 63.2% from the free-throw line, and 42.8% from two-point range, in addition to just 33.6% from deep.

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