Bill Simmons Has 'No-Brainer' Take on Kon Knueppel vs. Cooper Flagg: 'Just Bizarre'

The Kon Knueppel versus Cooper Flagg race is heating up. When Flagg went off for 45+ points in two straight games while the Charlotte Hornets guard suffered a shooting slump, everyone thought the award was Flagg's. Not so fast, says Bill Simmons.

Admittedly, Simmons has always been a big fan of Knueppel, even before he was drafted. This might be a little bit of vindication for him, but he firmly believes the Rookie of the Year race should be wrapped up by now.

“For me, it’s like a no-brainer. I would take Kon.”@BillSimmons discusses why he believes Kon Knueppel should be the Rookie of the Year over Cooper Flagg. pic.twitter.com/CS3Jd0rLHt — The Ringer (@ringer) April 10, 2026

"I can't believe Flagg is favored versus Kon, who is the second-best guy on a playoff team that's going to win [43+] games. He's going to lead the league in threes. I think he's the key to that team in a lot of ways, cause he's the only one that really moves," Simmons said.

He continued, "The gravity that he brings when he moves around, and how defenses react to him, you have to have it for how they play. When you don't, it's just a bunch of guys standing around watching LaMelo dribble."

Simmons said he loves Flagg, but there's something less impressive about stacking numbers on a 25-win "tanking team." He doesn't begrudge anyone voting for Flagg, but he believes it should be Knueppel's award.

"But you have this situation of a rookie who's having a historic season who's really important to a team that's been one of the best teams in the league for 45 games. I don't understand how that's not Rookie of the Year because Flagg scores two more points a game? It's just bizarre," he concluded.

He added that it's "a no-brainer" pick for Knueppel, but the odds disagreed for a bit. Knueppel is slumping at the wrong time, and Flagg is heating up at the right time, but on FanDuel, Knueppel is now the favorite again.

harlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) passes the ball | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Flagg was as low as -300 earlier this week, but he's now +105, and Knueppel is -130. It's still painfully tight, but the oddsmakers seem to have shifted, probably for the exact reasons Simmons detailed above.

We covered already how the team's record shouldn't really matter in this, especially as both rookies have essentially the same Expected Wins Added (Knueppel leads by 0.1). But it historically has mattered, and Knueppel's having a historic season.

It probably helps that Flagg's nuclear explosion didn't last. After scoring 96 in two games, Flagg's last two games are way back down to earth: 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a 30.2/14/3/100 shooting split.

Either way, the race is extremely volatile, and with two games left, anything can happen. But according to Simmons, it shouldn't matter. Knueppel should pretty much have it wrapped up by now.

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