Mark Williams Speaks on 'Mixed Emotions' Returning to Charlotte, Playing the Hornets

Just a little over a year ago, the Charlotte Hornets surprised a large portion of the fan base by agreeing to a late-night trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, shipping center Mark Williams out west in a package that was expected to return former first-round pick Dalton Knecht.

The Lakers, as you know, rescinded the trade after not liking something with Williams' physical, creating an awkward situation for all parties involved. Williams returned to the floor for Charlotte after taking some time to soak everything in, and then in the summer, he was traded once again, this time to Phoenix on draft night for the rights to the 29th pick, which ultimately turned into Liam McNeeley.

Williams was unable to play against the Hornets a couple of weeks ago when the Bugs paid a visit to the desert, but he did suit up a few nights ago, playing the Hornets for the first time since the trade, also marking his first game back in Spectrum Center.

Mark Williams "mixed emotions" watching tribute video during Suns loss in his 1st game vs Hornets since trade.



"A little bit of everything. I was here. Got traded. Twice. I just leave it at that."



Trade to Lakers rescinded last season due to failing their team physical. #Suns pic.twitter.com/luplWjxbys — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 3, 2026

“It was cool," he told Duane Rankin of AZ Central, "I guess mixed emotions with it. It’s good to be back. Obviously, this is where I was drafted, where my career started, and an organization that took a chance on me, but mixed emotions with it, though for sure.”

Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer followed up on the mixed emotions to which he responded, “I mean, a little bit of everything. Got traded twice, so yeah, I’ll just leave it at that.”

You can certainly understand the frustration he has or had with the Hornets. He felt like he could be a big piece of this team's future, and they moved on from him twice. Getting traded once is a lot to take in, but to return to the team after the trade failed to go through and then be moved again has to sting deeply.

Williams played with something to prove on Thursday night, posting a solid stat line in his return to the floor, chipping in 12 points on 6/7 shooting to go along with four rebounds and three blocked shots. Unfortunately for him, it came in a losing effort, dropping to his former team by 20.

Coming into the season, the center spot looked to be a major concern for Charlotte, but they've received incredible production from Moussa Diabaté and rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner, making Jeff Peterson look like a genius.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets