Stephen A. Smith Has Bold LaMelo Ball Prediction for Hornets' Play-In vs. Heat

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Miami Heat tonight in the first contest of the NBA's Play-In Tournament for the East. It's rather unfamiliar territory for these young Hornets, but not for LaMelo Ball.

He's been in this situation twice before, although both times as the road 10 seed that barely snuck in and as heavy underdogs. Now, they're the home team and the favorite, and Ball is a big reason why.

Tonight, though, he will have to shed the narrative that has plagued him, in part, because of those Play-In losses. He's not a winner, people have long said, and in those games, he has struggled badly. He scored 14 on 14 shots and was -35 in 2021. In 2022, he scored 26 on 25 shots and was -13.

"I think LaMelo is putting on his coming out party tonight."@stephenasmith believes LaMelo Ball and the Hornets will defeat the Heat in the play-in tournament 🏀 pic.twitter.com/WlnuUdiFbo — First Take (@FirstTake) April 14, 2026

Stephen A. Smith believes Ball is ready for this moment, though. "I think this could potentially be his coming-out party," the analyst said. "The brother can play... He's put everybody on notice that he is a blossoming player in the NBA."

Despite those other two Play-In games, Smith said Ball hasn't really had a true coming-out chance. This is much more real "postseason action" for the Hornets guard.

"I think LaMelo Ball steps on stage tonight in Charlotte. I think he puts on a show," Smith predicted. He did say not to underestimate Erik Spoelstra as the Heat's X-factor, but he reiterated that he believes Ball will put on a show for a "hyped" crowd and deliver a huge win.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives the ball to the basket | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Smith concluded, "I think LaMelo Ball... with [his teammates] are going to put on a show. Melo is putting on his coming-out party tonight. That's what I think."

Ball has never really played in a game of this magnitude. He skipped college, and his Hornets tenure has peaked with those embarrassing Play-In losses, where the Hornets weren't expected to do much anyway.

Now, the Hornets are the popular pick, and this is the game for Ball to prove everyone right and cement himself as a big-game player. Quietly, though, he's been doing that.

The Hornets have been in must-win mode for a few weeks now, and while they haven't won a ton thanks to a brutal schedule, it hasn't been Ball's fault.

Kon Knueppel's shooting slump is understandably getting the attention, but in the meantime, Ball has bridged the gap beautifully. He's stepped up in the last five games, averaging 27.0 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals.

He's also shooting 45% from the field and 39.7 from deep, both up from his season-long averages. Will that continue tonight? Stephen A. Smith certainly thinks so.

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