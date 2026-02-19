Three Superstars the Charlotte Hornets Can Pursue if Jeff Peterson Goes All In

Charlotte Hornets GM Jeff Peterson has said in the past that there will come a day when he pushes a lot of the chips he's accumulated into play a big hand. Essentially, he's not going to sit on assets forever. The Hornets will make a big trade or big signing.

Could that be this offseason? Finally, the Hornets have made progress and are now winning. They could make the playoffs, and next season would be a chance for them to build on that success by adding a superstar. But who?

Superstars the Hornets could go after next summer

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jan 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball in the first half against Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The obvious answer here is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Hornets have the assets to go after him, and assuming he would sign an extension, he's absolutely the best addition they can possibly make.

The only question is if he's truly available. Reporters suggest he is, but they also said he'd be traded this season. For now, he remains committed to the Bucks, and the Hornets would have to pay a ton to get him.

Trey Murphy

Trey Murphy doesn't seem like a traditional superstar, but he is incredibly good. He has the capacity to be a good defender, and he shoots the absolute lights out (career 38.2% from three). He'd be a major upgrade over Miles Bridges.

Think Desmond Bane. He wasn't a superstar in the traditional sense, but the Magic paid four unprotected first-round picks for him. Murphy would cost a similar amount, and the Pelicans will probably take that deal to continue stockpiling assets.

Zion Williamson

Speaking of the Pelicans, the Hornets would probably have an easier time adding Zion Williamson. His contract and injury history will make him cheaper to get, but he'd be a massive upgrade as well, and he fits the bill of a superstar a little better.

He's a "local" prospect, and he enjoys coming to play in Charlotte. The staff here has found a way to keep LaMelo Ball on the court, and they could find a way to make sure Williamson stays as healthy as possible, thereby unlocking his talent.

