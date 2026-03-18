Which Part of the Hornets' Starting Five Went the Furthest in March Madness?

The days are getting longer, the sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and somebody you've never heard of is scoring 30 points in an NBA game. That can only mean one thing: It's March, and it's time for March Madness!

In honour of the NCAA Tournament that kicks off tomorrow, we will take a look at how far the members of the current Charlotte Hornets starting five got in their college days. Starting with the worst, all the way up to the best.

5. LaMelo Ball (DNP)

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If you're at all familiar with LaMelo Ball and his story, you knew he'd place last on this list. After all, Ball never played college basketball. Instead, he played overseas in Lithuania and Australia and in his father's college basketball alternative JBA.

He did win a championship there to his credit, alongside his brother LiAngelo Ball. But that doesn't count for anything in these rankings so LaMelo will have to settle for fifth.

4. Miles Bridges (Michigan State | Round of 32 in 2017&18)

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The oldest member of the starting five, Miles Bridges, went to college from 2016 to 2018 and experienced two seasons that were different yet ended in the same result.

In his freshman season, Bridges led a middling Michigan State team to a ninth seed and past eight-seeded Miami, before bowing to first-seeded Kansas.

Michigan State had a much stronger team the next year, pairing Bridges with Jaren Jackson Jr., Cassius Winston, and, funnily enough, Xavier Tillman Sr. The reward for the expectedly strong regular season was the third seed in the Midwest, even though the Spartans were upset in the Big Ten semifinals.

That might have been an omen for things to come. After barely squeezing past Bucknell in the round of 64, along came a defensively stout Syracuse. That proved to be too much for Bridges and Co., resulting in a 55-53 loss.

3. Moussa Diabaté (Michigan | Sweet Sixteen in 2022)

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Diabaté was a consensus five-star recruit coming out of high school and committed to Michigan for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds as the Wolverines lost in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament against a Trayce Jackson-Davis-led Indiana squad.

With a 17-14 record, Michigan entered the NCAAT as an eleventh seed, but made some noise.

The team that featured not only Diabaté but also Caleb Houstan (Atlanta Hawks) and Kobe Bufkin (Los Angeles Lakers), fought past higher seeds Colorado State and Tennessee to reach the Sweet Sixteen.

There, Villanova proved to be a little too much in a 63-55 defeat that marked the end of the Frenchman's college career. He declared for the draft shortly after and was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 43rd pick.

2. Brandon Miller (Alabama | Sweet Sixteen in 2023)

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Another one-and-done, another five-star recruit, Brandon Miller also reached the Sweet Sixteen in his only college season. Previous to that run, Miller had led Alabama to an SEC Championship.

With that trophy and a 29-5 record in hand, Alabama received the first seed and was considered a contender for the national title. The first two rounds weren't an issue for the Crimson Tide, although Miller disappointed, making only 5-of-22 field goal attempts.

That trend would continue in the third round, as Miller only connected on 3-of-19 shots and Alabama fell 71-64 to San Diego State, featuring future Hornet Nate Mensah.

The reason Miller is higher on this list than Diabaté is that SD State ended up making it to the championship game in 2023, while the Villanova squad that eliminated Moussa went down in the semifinals in 2022.

1. Kon Knueppel (Duke | Final Four in 2025)

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Just like Diabaté and Miller, Knueppel was a one-and-done. But he was, without a doubt, part of the strongest roster of anybody on this list.

Duke last season had, besides Knueppel, current NBA players Cooper Flagg, Sion James, Khaman Maluach, and Tyrese Proctor, as well as multiple future NBA draftees. Yet, it proved not to be enough for a title.

The Blue Devils were considered heavy favorites going into March Madness, and they pretty much breezed to the semis past Mount St. Mary's, Baylor, Arizona, and Alabama.

It looked like it was going to be another somewhat comfortable win, as Knueppel and Duke led Houston for much of their semifinal bout. The Cougars had been a feisty team all season, though, and would go on a 9-0 run to close the game and clinch a ticket to the final.

So while Kon got close, and Brandon and Miles had strong teams that should have probably gone further than they eventually did, not one member of the starting five has won a National Title or even been to the final.

It's very likely that the Hornets will pick at least one, and possibly multiple, players in this year's draft who will compete in the tournament over the upcoming weeks. So just maybe, someone will come in and jump atop this list.

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