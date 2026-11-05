The Hornets Don't Need a Blockbuster Trade, but Their Backcourt Could Use Some Help

Charlotte could use some help at guard, with Kon Knueppel likely back on the shelf and Dennis Schröder struggling offensively of late... Jeff Peterson has a decision to make: he can either wait for things to improve or look to bring in another guard right away. The Hornets aren't looking for a star, and giving up valuable draft picks for someone coming off the bench wouldn't make much sense.

Free Agents Who Could Help Charlotte's Backcourt

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Gabe Vincent (4) during the second quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gabe Vincent is one free agent Peterson could look into. The 30-year-old has played in some big games during his career, including Miami's run to the NBA Finals in 2023. Charlotte wouldn't need Vincent to carry the offense or put up big scoring numbers. He would simply give Charles Lee another experienced guard to bring off the bench when White or Schröder needs a rest.

Killian Hayes is another option worth considering. Hayes was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by Detroit, where he spent four seasons before the Pistons moved on. Scoring has never been his strength, but he does have experience running an offense. Charlotte could use another ball handler, especially with the problems the team has dealt with at guard.

Two Guards Charlotte Could Try to Acquire Without Spending Much

Nov 2, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Jordan McLaughlin (0) dribbles up the court in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan McLaughlin hasn't seen much playing time with San Antonio this season, appearing in just three games. At 30 years old, he's spent most of his NBA career coming off the bench, so a reserve role in Charlotte wouldn't be anything new. McLaughlin isn't someone the Hornets would bring in for his scoring. He would give them another point guard who can handle the ball and help run the offense when needed.

Jose Alvarado is another name worth looking at. He's never been a big scorer, but he's made a career out of making life difficult for opposing guards. He gets after ball handlers defensively and doesn't give them much room to operate. Charlotte could use that kind of effort coming off the bench. The bigger question is whether New York would be willing to trade him and, if so, what the Knicks would want in return. Giving up too much for another reserve guard wouldn't be a smart move for Charlotte. A move for a player of Alvarado's caliber probably isn't something Peterson is willing to do right now, and the same could be said on New York's end.

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