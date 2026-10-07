The Hornets May Regret LaMelo Ball Trade After 1 Preseason Game

The Charlotte Hornets knew they were taking a big risk by trading LaMelo Ball. They knew it could backfire, and most importantly, they knew it would make life more difficult in the immediate interim.

They probably didn't think "immediate interim" meant one preseason game, though. Things have not gone according to plan for the Hornets. Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball seems to be fitting in and playing well with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Hornets followed up the stunning Ball trade by re-signing Coby White. They drafted Christian Anderson Jr. and traded for Dennis Schröder to round out a point guard rotation.

That has, to put it mildly, not worked out how they had hoped. Anderson Jr. had a very rough Summer League, and he's actually injured now. He didn't play in the preseason opener, an ugly 34-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

White didn't play, either, and he's not going to play in any preseason games. He suffered a calf injury and will likely be back very early in the regular season. Still, there's potential for real trouble, especially with a new-look roster.

Schröder did play; he was the starting point guard. In 15 minutes of action, he scored five points and had two assists. He was -2 in those 15 minutes and shot 40% from the field. It was not inspiring.

Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Ellis (1) on defense against Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury to Anderson Jr. likely won't even keep him out of a second preseason game, but the Summer League concerns are real. He seems destined for the G League when the Greensboro Swarm start playing.

The injury to White isn't that serious, but he's going to miss the chance to mesh with new teammates and could miss time to start the season. It's ironic given the fact that Ball's injury history played a role in his trade.

Speaking of, Ball was excellent in his debut with the Timberwolves. He played 17 minutes in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, pouring in 11 points with four rebounds and three assists. He was +2 and shot 50% from the floor (40% from three).

It was the exact sort of preseason game you'd hope to see from your new point guard. Meanwhile, the point guard situation is as messy as it has been in a long time for the Hornets. It's important not to judge the Ball trade until we see how much he plays for the Timberwolves over the years, but off the bat, the Hornets may have it in the back of their heads.

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