Three Takeaways: The Charlotte Hornets Defeat the Washington Wizards on Monday

With a win over the Miami Heat on Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets were in action on Monday to take on another team who has made significant changes over the last calendar year: the Washington Wizards.

After three years in the post-Bradley Beal era, the Wizards had two new stars: Anthony Davis and Trae Young. Though their number one overall pick in AJ Dybantsa has yet to play, the Wizards were 2-1 headed into Spectrum Center to take on the Hornets.

For Charlotte, they would be missing Coby White and Kon Knueppel again. Thankfully, it proved no problem for the squad, as they were able to take down the Wizards 110-103 behind excellent performances from Brandon Miller, Moussa Diabaté, and Naz Reid.

The Hornets move to 3-1 on the season, the first time they have achieved this feat since the 2021-22 season.

Turnovers

One of the biggest struggles for the Hornets on this young season has been a high turnover number. Headed into tonight's matchup with the Wizards, the Hornets have recorded 20+ turnovers in two of thjeir first three games.

They limited their turnover number tonight, recording just 11 in the victory. It's a new season-low, and their abilities to keep the ball protected has looked significantly improved over the previous two games.

Brandon Miller

Last Monday, Miller signed a five-year, $209 million rookie-scale extension, as the Hornets committed a significant portion of their future to the #2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. On Friday, he recorded a disappointing 6 points, and was a -37 in a 128-81 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

He followed that up with an excellent 34 point game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, and then took that to an even better level tonight. Miller finished the ballgame with 39 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, 3 steals, 2 blocks, and was a +16. He looked worth every dollar that the team gave him, and should excite fans with his play going forward.

Moussa Diabaté

The Moose!

Moussa Diabaté hauled in eleven offensive rebounds, a new career-high for the Hornets' starting center. He finished the night with 11 points, 17 total rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, and a steal.

He's had a strong start to his third season with the team, and looks to be playing himself in a much deserved contract extension with the team. Moussa has been a game changer for the Hornets, and should be worth every dollar he gets paid.