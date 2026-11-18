Charlotte Hornets coach Charles Lee has had his work cut out for him this year. Whether or not he was involved in the LaMelo Ball trade, Ball is gone. Brandon Miller and Coby White are playing, but they're both coming off injuries. Kon Knueppel is out.

The third-year head coach hasn't really helped himself out, though. He seems insistent on a few weird sticking points, such as Sion James' workload and usage. His late-game rotations are often not ideal.

Sometimes, Lee does it to himself. There have been multiple games in which stars sat during the closing minutes of a tight loss, and many have questioned his use of them. Both White and Miller are healthy, but they did just have injuries, so their minutes are being restricted.

So, neither played during overtime in an eventual loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Hornets scored three points in the five-minute period, and those points came with 4:42 left in the period. Surely White (19 points) and Miller (28 points) could've helped that.

🎙️ Charles Lee on if Brandon Miller and Coby White were on minutes restrictions:



"As they've been coming back from injury, we've been trying to build them up, and at the end of the game, as we're trying to be mindful of where they are and just coming back from their respective… pic.twitter.com/B3j3cW117T — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 18, 2026

Lee's explanation for keeping them out doesn't make much sense, either. He said, "As they've been coming back from injury, we've been trying to build them up, and at the end of the game, as we're trying to be mindful of where they are and just coming back from their respective injuries... yes."

He also added, "You're always tempted, as a competitor, to want to do everything you possibly can to help the team, and those guys are definitely helping the team, but we have a big picture in mind, and it's a long year."

We can quibble about whether or not White, who has been back in the lineup for seven games now, should be on a restriction or not. Miller, the franchise player, has been back for a few, and we can discuss the logic of that as well.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Collin Sexton (10) during the first half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But regardless, whether it's Lee's choice or Jeff Peterson's, the two are on minutes restrictions. What is so mind-boggling about this instance in particular is that a couple of minutes in overtime won't really change much.

White played a season-high 26 minutes last night. Is 28 that damaging? Miller played 32. Is 34 all that different? It's really hard to believe that.

And if nothing else, the Hornets found themselves down by one point with less than 20 seconds left. In other words, they could've held for a game-winning attempt (they turned it over), and they trotted about as an abhorrent five-man unit without White or Miller.

Is the minutes restriction so tight that they can't play 20 more seconds in the most pivotal moment of the game? If it is, then management needs to entirely rethink the strategy.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets