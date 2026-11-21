The Charlotte Hornets are on the brink of elimination from the NBA Cup. They face no other team but the one that walloped them by 81-128 earlier this season: the Atlanta Hawks. These are the starting lineups for both teams:

The Hornets First Five:

G Coby White - The former Bull continues to ramp up his minutes following a return from a hamstring injury. His efficiency from the field has been pretty bad so far, but his playmaking and ability to get inside the paint have stood out early on for White.

G Sion James - It's no secret that Sion James needs to be more efficient. He needs to be more aggressive offensively. He won't have a choice tonight, quite frankly, in the absence of Grayson Allen, Dennis Schröder, Kon Knueppel, and Grant Williams.

F Brandon Miller - Arguably Miller's best game of the season came against the Los Angeles Lakers just a couple of days ago. The expectation should be for him to build on that momentum. Atlanta has Dyson Daniels and Luguentz Dort, but otherwise their wing defense isn't too great and should present Miller with opportunities to attack.

F Naz Reid - Reid's start to the season hasn't gone how anyone would've liked it to. But he's taken the onus for that in a recent halftime interview, stating that he needs to be more of a playmaker and that he was forcing some tough shots early on. That sounds encouraging and already shone through a bit against the Lakers.

C Moussa Diabaté - It's not that Diabaté has played terribly. But he also hasn't had the same impact he had during the Hornets' hot streak this January. Part of that is LaMelo Ball not being here anymore. But he's also individually been a little less impactful on both ends, something to keep an eye on today and in the upcoming weeks.

The Hawks First Five:

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker - A long-time sixth man in Minnesota, just like Naz Reid, Alexander-Walker won the MIP award in his first year with the Hawks. It doesn't seem like he's taking a step back this season. He's Atlanta's top scorer at 21.2 a game.

G Dyson Daniels - The average person has nightmares about Ghosts, Zombies, Clowns, etc. NBA guards have nightmares about Dyson Daniels. The "Great Barrier Thief" is arguably the best guard defender in the association and will pester Coby White, Christian Anderson Jr., and Sion James all night long.

F Aaron Wiggins - There's one thing Wiggins is out there to do, and that's shooting the ball from behind the three-point line. His drive to the rim isn't too shabby either, but he makes his money from deep, as Charlotte had to find out the hard way when he made seven of nine treys against them a few weeks ago.

F Jalen Johnson - Jalen Johnson made his first All-Star team last season, off the back of a season that saw him come 2.1 assists per game short of averaging a triple-double. He's a downhill force, but his jump shot has been inconsistent, especially this year at just 18% from three.

C Onyeka Okongwu - As versatile as they come on offense, the Hawks big man, Onyeka Okongwu, isn't afraid to let it fly from deep. He takes more than five threes a game and hits them at an above-30% clip.

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