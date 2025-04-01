7 Draft Prospects Jazz Fans Should Watch in Final Four
The Utah Jazz are headed for an early pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While fans are crossing their fingers that the ping-pong balls fall their way in hopes of the No. 1 overall pick (and Cooper Flagg), you never know what will happen during the lottery
The Jazz's odds of landing the top pick are high, but there are plenty of scenarios where they end up not picking first overall in June.
With Flagg all but set to be the first name called regardless of which team has the pick, the Final Four field has plenty of big names that are worth watching.
As the Final Four begins on Saturday, April 5, here are a few non-Cooper Flagg NBA Draft prospects for Jazz fans to keep an eye on, whether it be in the first round or second round.
Kon Knueppel, Duke
All the buzz has been about Duke star Cooper Flagg, and rightfully so. However, there are two other top-10 picks on this roster: Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach (who we will get to soon).
Knueppel is a 6-foot-7 guard who is averaging 14.4 points with 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists on the year. He has a 47.7 percent clip from the field and 40 percent mark from 3-point land.
Knueppel does a lot of things well: Pass, shoot, defend, and much more. He is widely projected as a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft, and he is a player who has a lot of potential.
Khaman Maluach, Duke
Another Duke freshman that is almost certainly a one-and-done prospect. Maluach has been the focal point for Duke in the paitn on both ends of the floor.
His numbers don't jump off the page -- he is averaging just 8.7 PPG with 6.8 rebounds- but he is a stellar defender and a tough man to stop down low. Maluach is 7-foot-2 and 250 pounds, and the South Sudan star was pegged as the "most interesting long-term center in this draft class" by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Maluach scored14 points with nine rebounds and a pair of blocks in the Elite Eight win over Alabama, and he is widely projected as a lottery pick.
Johni Broome, Auburn
While Cooper Flagg has been the best player in the country all year, Auburn's Johni Broome is right behind him. Broome began his career at Morehead State for two years before transferring to Auburn.
Now, in his fifth college season, he is averaging a double-double with 18.7 PPG and 10.9 rebounds while being the key piece to Auburn's FInal Four run.
He left the Elite Eight game with an injury before returning, and he should be ready to go for the Final Four game against Florida.
The biggest concern from an NBA Draft perspective with Broome is his age. He turns 23 in July, and some scouts have concerns about how his game will translate to the next level.
He could be a guy that lands at the end of the first round or early second round in the upcoming draft, especially with the way he has played during this March Madness run.
Milas Uzan, Houston
It remains to be seen whether or not Uzan heads for the draft or plays one more year of college basketball. Nonetheless, he is a player to keep an eye on.
He spent two seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Houston. This year, he is averaging a career-high 11.6 PPG with 4.4 assists.
Uzan had a 22-point performance against Purdue in the Sweet 16 before shooting just 3-for-9 in the Elite Eight game against Tennessee.
However, ESPN's Jonathan Givony called Uzan a "jack-of-all-trades, master of none," and his overall skillset could be a good fit in the later round of the NBA Draft.
Sion James, Duke
Cooper Flagg, Tyrese Proctor, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach are the big names on the Duke roster. However, one unsung hero is Sion James.
James spent four seasons at Tulane before transferring to Duke for his final year. He averaged 14 PPG in his final season at Tulane, but he took a bit of a backseat at Duke.
Still, he has started 31 of 38 games for the Blue Devils and is averaging 8.7 PPG with 4.2 rebounds and three assists with a 52.7 percent mark from the field.
James is shooting over 41 percent from three this year and has a career mark of 35.8 percent, making that an ttractive trait for NBA teams. Moreover, he plays solid defense, can handle the basketball, and is 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, all of which could be worthy of a late pick in the NBA Draft.
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Tugler is another under-the-radar prospect to watch, although he could return for one more season to boost his stock.
Still, he was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and his 6-foot-8 frame and 7-foot-6 wingspan will certainly have NBA scouts drooling.
He is averaging just 5.5 PPG with 5.9 rebounds in 21.7 minutes, although he started 31 games this year after earning just one start his freshman season.
Although his stats don't jump off the page, Tugler is active on the floor: Chasing after loose balls, fighting for rebounds, setting screens, and doing all the little things that can lead him to have a long career as an NBA role player.
Alex Condon, Florida
Last but certainly not least is Florida's 6-foot-11 center Alex Condon. He earned just one start a year ago, but he has started 33 games this time around for the Gators.
In turn, he is averaging 10.8 points with 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists with over a block per game. The Australian big man is in only his fifth year of playing organized basketball, but he has made waves quickly.
Condon is part of a loaded Florida roster, and on another team, he might be averaging closer to 20 points per game. Still, he defends at a high level, has exceptional passing skills, and he can play well on both ends of the floor, all of which make him an attractive NBA Draft prospect.
