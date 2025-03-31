Jazz's Isaiah Collier Gives Surprising Walker Kessler Revelation
Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier has been playing well in his first season in the NBA. While Collier was not a part of the Rising Stars team at the NBA All-Star festivities in February, he wound up winning Western Conference Rookie of the Month in February.
Collier, who was selected 29th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, has wasted no time getting acclimated. While the Jazz are at the bottom of the Western Conference, the franchise has some key young pieces with Collier, Keyonte George, Cody Williams, Kyle Filipowski and Walker Kessler.
As it turns out, Collier and Kessler even went to the same school for a time during their childhood days in Atlanta.
In an episode of the Front Rowe podcast with Holly Rowe, Collier gave that revelation and said, "Nobody knows that."
"Me and Walker (Kessler) went to the same school when I was in 7th and 8th grade. Yeah, nobody knows that though."
"Me and Walker went to the same school, I left right before my freshman year. I could've played with Walker, though, my one year. But I went to Wheeler."
Collier added it's "crazy" that they are now playing together and that "maybe it's meant to be."
Kessler played at Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia, which has two campuses. One is pre-K to 6th grade and the other is pre-K to 12th grade.
However, Collier left after his 8th-grade year and went to Wheeler High School in Marrieta, Georgia. Both Kessler and Collier were born in Atlanta, although Kessler is turning 24 in July, while Collier will turn 22 in October.
Now, Collier and Kessler are teammates on the Jazz in a weird twist, and they are regulars in the Jazz starting lineup.
