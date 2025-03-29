Isaiah Collier Reacts to Nearly Breaking Jazz Franchise Record
Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier has had an impressive first season in Salt Lake City, though what he's been doing across his rookie year hasn't just been a strong showing; it's been historic.
Collier's passing has been the biggest aspect of note. The Jazz guard is now less than four assists from breaking Utah's franchise record for most assists during a rookie season, effectively surpassing John Stockton's previous number of 415, which has stood for over 40 seasons.
It's a huge achievement to hit in just your first year in the league, and when asking Collier himself, he can barely believe it, nor did he have any idea he was so close to making that historic mark.
“I had no idea,” Collier told The Athletic. “That’s crazy. That’s John Stockton. He’s the best point guard of all time, to be honest. But I’ve just been trying to go out there and be a good teammate and get the ball to the right guys in the right places on the court.”
After falling to the 29th-overall pick in last summer's draft, Collier has proven to exceed his draft stock immensely throughout his entire first year.
Through 67 games, he's averaged 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on 41.7% shooting from the field, also emerging as a full-time starter in the backcourt halfway through the year. Now, the USC product is only a few games away from surpassing a record from one of the best players in Jazz franchise history.
Keep an eye on Collier's upcoming showing for his chance to break the record as he's less than five dimes away from surging past Stockton's number. The Jazz's next contest comes on Monday, March 31st, when they travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!