14 Former Jazz Players Made the 2025 NBA Playoffs
While the Utah Jazz won't be in for any playoff basketball this postseason after a 17-win season was freshly posted in the books, there are still set to be several familiar faces the franchise has housed in recent years ready to compete for their chance at winning a title on different squads across the league.
In all, there's eight teams in this year's batch of playoff teams with former Jazz players on their roster –– half of the entire field of postseason contenders, combining for a collective 14 names to keep track of, from guys who spent time in Utah as recent as this year, and in some cases, as far back as to the 2011 season.
Here's a full list of each former Jazz player set to appear in the 2024-25 playoffs:
Cleveland Cavaliers:
Donovan Mitchell (2017-21)
Indiana Pacers:
Tony Bradley (2017-20)
Detroit Pistons:
Malik Beasley (2022-23)
Simone Fontecchio (2022-24)
Miami Heat:
Alec Burks (2011-18)
Houston Rockets:
Jeff Green (2019)
Los Angeles Lakers:
Jarred Vanderbilt (2022-23)
Los Angeles Clippers:
Kris Dunn (2022-24)
Drew Eubanks (2024-25)
Patty Mills (2024-25)
Minnesota Timberwolves:
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (2022-23)
Rudy Gobert (2013-22)
Mike Conley (2019-23)
Joe Ingles (2014-22)
The highest amount of players comes from none other than the Timberwolves, logging an impressive four former Jazzmen in the bunch. However, it doesn't come without the Clippers being right behind them with three total names, two of which joined aboard in the middle of this season, thanks to Utah's in-season trade to send them to LA.
Three of which in the bunch have found their way to All-Star games in the past, the trio being Mitchell, Gobert, and Conley. Six of the bunch have over a decade of service in the league. Others, like Fontecchio, even have three or fewer seasons pro.
Needless to be said, it's a wide assortment of former Jazz reps to note. Will anyone be fortunate to hoist the Larry O'Brien at year's end? That remains to be seen, but at the very least, Utah will have a wide-spanning cast of former players to make it happen.