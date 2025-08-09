7 Former Utah Jazz Players Still Available in NBA Free Agency
While the majority of this year's NBA free agency has wrapped up, with still over two months to go until regular season tip-off, a surprising number of solid contributors remain available on the market and searching for a new home for the 2025-26 campaign. Many of those are former members of the Utah Jazz.
Even if the Jazz themselves might not be poking around the free agent market heading into next season, a few teams around the league still could look to make a late summer acquisition. And when looking at the former Utah representation still up for grabs, it wouldn't be totally surprising to see one, or a few of them being a possible pickup before the motions of next season gets rolling.
Here's seven NBA free agents still left on the market who have some time spent with the Jazz throughout their careers.
1. Malik Beasley
Perhaps the best player on this list, Beasley still remains on the free agent market not due to a lack of talent, but because of the recent gambling allegations that have overclouded his free agency. Beasley was second in the NBA for Sixth Man of the Year voting last season, and was on the verge of getting a nice extension from the Detroit Pistons before the news surfaced.
Beasley played with the Jazz during the 2022-23 season, playing in 55 games to average 13.4 points and 3,6 rebounds while shooting 35.9% from three.
2. Alec Burks
The longest tenured Jazz player on the list, Burks, at age 34, has remained a contributing veteran piece on the wing across the years following his departure from Utah. However, he’s surprisingly up for grabs late in the offseason, and might be able to fill in as a late signing leading up to training camps for a contending-level team seeking backcourt depth.
Burks played with the Jazz from 2011 to 2018 across 382 games, averaging 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 42.5% shooting.
3. Jae Crowder
Crowder has certainly gotten up there in terms of age at 35 years old, but he still managed to suit up in nine games last season for the Sacramento Kings. It remains to be seen if another team will give him that same opportunity for the 2025-26 campaign, but regardless, he remains on the market.
Crowder was a member of the Jazz for a season and a half from 2017 to 2019, playing in 107 total games for the franchise, to average 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
4. Talen Horton-Tucker
One of the more recent Jazz alums to still be in the current free agent pool, Horton-Tucker still resides on the market after spending his last season with the Chicago Bulls. It wasn't long ago Horton-Tucker had a few looks his way as being a possible long-term piece for Utah's rebuild, considering the high potential he possessed coming aboard from the Los Angeles Lakers, but nothing that really materialized.
Horton-Tucker was in Utah from 2022 to 2024, averaging 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 40.9% shooting during his tenure.
5. Trey Lyles
Who could forget about former Jazz first-round pick Trey Lyles? The 12th pick out of Kentucky in the 2015 NBA Draft only played two seasons for 151 total games in Utah, but still holds a special spot in the franchise's heart simply due to his role in the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell. The Denver Nuggets would infamously trade their 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft in a one-for-one exchange for Lyles, panning out to be one of the best decisions the Jazz have made in recent memory.
Now 29 years old and coming off three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Lyles is still awaiting a roster spot for the year ahead. Last year, he played in 69 games to average 6.5 points, 54.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
6. Patty Mills
At nearly 37 years old, Mills comes off his 16th season in the NBA, one partially spent with the Jazz after signing to Utah during 2024's free agency, playing in just 17 games before he would inevitably be dealt at February's deadline to the Los Angeles Clippers.
All things considered, it very well could've been the last we've seen of Mills on an NBA floor, but perhaps he has one season or so left in store if a team were to offer him a contract for year 17.
7. Micah Potter
Finally, the Jazz's two-way big man from the past three seasons has finally run out of eligibility to sign another two-way deal in Utah. A reunion with the 25-year-old isn't totally out of the mix with over two months to go until the season kicks off, but as the Jazz's roster sits at 16 traditional contracts before any moves on Kevin Love, the space isn't quite there, as of now.
During his three years in Utah, he's averaged 3.9 points and 3.7 rebounds across 61 games.
UPDATE: Potter has reportedly signed a training camp deal with the San Antonio Spurs.