Utah Jazz Select Ace Bailey With 5th Pick in 2025 NBA Draft
With the fifth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz have selected Rutgers wing Ace Bailey.
After a long and highly-discussed pre-draft process surrounding Bailey, one of the best prospects in the class, now finds his way to Utah.
Standing at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan, Bailey stands out with one of the best offensive ceilings within the class with a strong combination of size and shot-making ability on the wing.
Bailey has certainly had a few concerns of note leading up to his selection here at pick, largely surrounding him and his representation's strategy to decline all of his pre-draft workouts, including skipping a visit with the Jazz.
There's been a bit of differing intel connecting the Jazz and Bailey leading up to Wednesday's draft, as some reports noted he would "welcome" being in a place like Utah, yet also had other rumors about having interest in joining an East Coast team instead.
Regardless of the buzz, the Jazz have decided to take the high-risk, high-reward swing of Bailey, as he now factors in as a key component with Utah's core for the foreseeable future.
The Jazz will have one more pick remaining during day one of the draft, scheduled to pick at 21 later in the night, along with a pair of selections in the second round at picks 43 and 53.