Ace Bailey Reacts to Being Drafted No. 5 to Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz made the first significant "wow" move of the 2025 NBA Draft with their decision to select Rutgers' wing Ace Bailey at fifth overall.
Following Bailey's hectic pre-draft process leading up to Wednesday's first round, and a bundle of reports detailing where the Rutgers wing may or may not want to be selected, Utah is now officially his landing spot at pick five as the Jazz's first top-five pick since 2014.
And following Bailey's selection at five, ESPN's Monica McNutt interviewed the newest Jazz wing to get his first words as a member of the Jazz.
McNutt asked the "stoic" Bailey as to how he's able to appear so confident following such a turbulent lead-up to draft night, crediting his "great circle" that's helped guide him through the process.
"I have a great circle that maintains the outside world while I just focus on the basketball part," Bailey said. "So, I just thank them every day."
Bailey, who's even gotten a workout in with two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leading up to the draft, was then asked by McNutt if he's ready to showcase those moves towards the Bucks' superstar at the next level, where he was nothing short of confident in his chance to do so.
"Oh yeah, I got some more stuff for 'em too," he said. "Yeah, for sure."
During his one season at Rutgers, the 6-foot-9 wing averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 46.0% shooting from the field and 34.6% from three en route to becoming one of the best talents within this year's class of incoming draftees.
Now, after a long-winded pre-draft process that saw Bailey's name thrown through the wringer, he now finds his new NBA home in Utah, having the opportunity to be a catalyst and future centerpiece in getting this Jazz rebuild on track after three-straight losing seasons.