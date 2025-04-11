Jazz vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Game Preview
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind for one of the final times of the season on Friday night, as the Oklahoma City Thunder wil be traveling to Salt Lake City for the Jazz's final home showing of the 2024-25 season.
The Jazz come fresh off a 126-133 overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, effectively ending an extensive nine-game losing streak to lift to their 17th on the year. However, it does lead to some lingering questions as to how this team's tanking process could finish off by taking a potential hit to their chances at landing number one.
As for the Thunder, it's been nothing short of one of their best seasons in franchise history this year, as they've rattled off to the best record in the Western Conference. Most recently, they've come off a 125-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns, and now eye their opportunity for a 67th total win on the season.
However, it'll be a contest without a bit of major star power. The Thunder will be sitting out a good chunk of their impactful names as they're locked into their status as the top seed in the West, while the Jazz will be sitting out a bundle of their own guys as they're focused on embracing the tank in the last parts of this season.
Regardless, it'll be an opportunity for the Jazz to find their way to catch fire on a rare two-game win streak, depending on how the results shake out.
Here's how to catch the action for Friday's battle between the Jazz and Thunder:
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Date/Time: Friday, April 11th at 8:30 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)