Jazz vs. Thunder Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Status
The Utah Jazz are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time in what feels like ages. This opportunity comes after a thrilling overtime win against the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers, highlighted by the brilliance of Kyle Filipowski, the hot shooting of Brice Sensabaugh, and the clutch buckets from Keyonte George.
Their next game is against the Oklahoma City Thunder who have secured the best record in the league. Because of this, OKC has nothing to play for and are instead focused on getting into the postseason healthy and ready to make a long postseason run. This could open up the door for the Utah’s youthful team to steal a win.
Here’s the latest update from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
Isaiah Collier: Questionable (Right hamstring soreness)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Walker Kessler: Out (Nasal fracture/concussion protocol)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Left knee injury management)
KJ Martin: Out (Illness)
Cody Williams: Out (Illness)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
Collier is again questionable for the game with hamstring soreness. This comes after missing the team’s victory over the Trail Blazers. The rookie point guard is in the hunt for an All-Rookie team spot and could use another strong outing to help his case.
If unable to go, the Jazz will likely turn to Keyonte George to handle the majority of the point guard responsibilities again. George scored 18 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished 6 assists in his first start in months. This came against the stingy defense of Toumani Camara and Matisse Thybulle.
While the team has yet to rule Markkanen, Collins, and Kessler out for the season, their return looks unlikely. The scenario where suiting these veterans up in the season finale could make sense is if they have a chance to push the Timberwolves, whose pick the Jazz own this summer, down into the play-in.
It's a bit unlikely, but if the Wolves were to lose both play-in games, the Jazz would get an extra combination of lottery balls to hopefully secure Cooper Flagg.
Oklahoma City Thunder:
Alex Caruso: Out (Right ankle sprain)
Ousmane Dieng: Out (Left calf strain)
Luguentz Dort: Out (Right knee injury management)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Left shin contusion)
Isaiah Hartenstein: Out (Left achilles tendinitis)
Chet Holmgren: Out (Low back spasm)
Nikola Topic: Out (Left knee surgery)
Cason Wallace: Out (Right shoulder strain)
Jalen Williams: Out (Right hip strain)
A lengthy injury report for OKC to say the least. They’ll be without arguably their seven best players as they look to get as healthy as possible before the sprint towards an NBA Championship. Even without their A team, the Thunder have plenty of quality depth and talent to continue their winning ways.
Of those out, MVP frontrunner SGA will miss the game against Utah. The team must feel his case for the award is secured, as a game against this Jazz defense could be a boost. Regardless, he’s averaging a ridiculous 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game for the best team in the league.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT.