Jazz Have Massive Opportunity to Land Two Lottery Picks
The Utah Jazz could have a chance to capitalize in a big way for this year's draft.
While the Jazz are already positioned to have some of the best odds in this year's class for the number-one pick, a second lottery pick could be on the way this summer as well, depending on how the final standings shake out at season's end.
The chance to cash in stems from the Minnesota Timberwolves. As the Jazz hold Minnesota's unprotected first-round pick for the 2025 draft, thanks to the Rudy Gobert trade, their misfortune comes to Utah's benefit. And with the way this year's Western Conference is panning out, the Timberwolves could be primed for a Play-In scenario, and with it, a shot to miss the playoffs entirely.
As mapped out by Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, the Timberwolves would give the Jazz a second lottery pick if they were to land within the Play-In, then lose their two games to follow.
It's far from a guarantee for the TImberwolves to take such a steep fall out of the playoffs, and considering their Western Conference Finals appearance from just a season ago, it's hard to totally count this group out from still making a Play-In win happen.
Yet, if matched up with a red-hot Golden State Warriors squad, that's a tough hurdle to overcome. Then, it's virtually a coin toss between the Sacramento Kings. If both outcomes fall within the Jazz's way, it could mean big things for the future of this long-spanning rebuild.
Not only could it give the Jazz a higher ranking in the mid-rounds if Minnesota's pick stands pat in the lottery, but in the big picture, it technically gives Utah higher collective odds of reaching their aspired number-one pick.
While the 14th-best odds in this year's draft get a 1.0% chance to secure the number one pick, it's a step ahead of the rest of the top of the field that holds 14.0% odds to get the top selection. So in the end, it's a step in the right direction for Utah's Cooper Flagg chances, or even another appealing top prospect on the board, depending on how things fall.
For Jazz fans, the simple strategy is to cheer for Minnesota losses down the stretch. The more that come, the better Utah is for how this summer transpires. However, the two will inevitably meet up with one another for the final game of the year in the Target Center, which could be a defining moment for the Jazz to end as the league's worst team in the league.
Keep a keen eye on how the Timberwolves finish the year off ahead of a crucial draft lottery for the future of the Jazz, which lands on May 12th in Chicago.