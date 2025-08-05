Breaking Down Utah Jazz’s Trade for Georges Niang
The Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics agreed to a trade on Wednesday afternoon, which sent former Jazz player Georges Niang back to Utah, where he spent four seasons with the team. Along with Niang, Boston is also sending two future second-round picks to Utah in exchange for RJ Luis Jr., an undrafted rookie that the Jazz signed to a two-way contract.
Let's take a deeper look at the Jazz's move to bring back the veteran forward.
Why the Jazz Said Yes
By trading John Collins, the Jazz opened up a massive trade exception worth over $26 million. This gave them the flexibility to help other teams that needed some assistance in balancing their books. This trade was the first example of that, but the Jazz weren't doing it out of the kindness of their hearts. They acquired two second-round draft picks for taking on the final year and $8.2 million of Niang's salary, a good piece of business for them.
In addition to viewing this as a pure salary dump, the Jazz have a positive history with Niang. After signing as a two-way player in 2017, the mini-van spent four seasons with the team from 2017 to 2021 and was a key contributor on the 2020-21 team that finished a league-best 52-20.
This was not a coincidence, as the now 32-year-old has been part of the 76ers and Cavaliers playoff teams since leaving Salt Lake. Niang is a terrific shooter who has knocked down 39.9% of his attempts throughout his career. He's also viewed as a great teammate and consummate pro, something that this young Jazz team can certainly rely upon.
The Jazz have a loaded group of forwards who all need minutes in Lauri Markkanen, Ace Bailey, Taylor Hendricks, and Kyle Filipowski. Sprinkle in Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love, who are still on the team for now, and minutes for Niang seem cloudy for the time being. Regardless, he'll be an excellent veteran presence and will make the most of his role with the team.
Why the Celtics Said Yes
By dumping Niang's salary, the Celtics are inching closer and closer to ducking below the first luxury tax apron. That means this summer they've traded away Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Niang, while (most likely) letting Al Horford walk in free agency.
Of course, this all comes after Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the conference semifinals this year, a development that altered the C's trajectory. While they were headed towards a financial breaking point regardless, that devastating injury made the Celtics far more willing to take a gap year while owning their own 2026 first-round pick.
By trading away Niang and his $8.2 million, Boston manages their finances, which will allow them to be aggressive next summer as they reshape their supporting cast around Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White.
Luis, an undrafted rookie out of St. John's, was the Big East Player of the Year last season under Rick Pitino. While unable to suit up for the Jazz in summer league due to injury, the 22-year-old is an interesting wing prospect at 6'7 who defends well and has a slashing skill set offensively.