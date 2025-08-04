Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Leading Finland on Global Stage
Heading into this summer, it was revealed that Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen would be set to join Finland's national team as a part of this year's EuroBasket tournament– a tourney he's appeared in across both 2017 and 2022, marking the third appearance of his career for 2025.
And for Markkanen, he'll be in a class of his own on the Finnish team, as the Jazz star will be the only NBA representative playing for Finland across their upcoming EuroBasket stretch.
Markkanen is only the third Finnish-born player to suit up in the NBA, joining 2000 second-round pick Hanno Mottola who ended up playing two years with the Atlanta Hawks, and 2013 second-round pick Erik Murphy, who spent one total season with the Chicago Bulls.
Clearly, Markkanen's in a class of his own when it comes to hoopers in Finland, and will be looking to lead this team to even higher heights than their 7th-place finish in the EuroBasket tournament from the last time he took the floor in 2022.
Markkanen won't be totally without NBA representation overseas this offseason, though, as Sean Sheldon, an assistant coach for the Jazz, will also be with Finland as a part of their coaching staff.
Earlier in June, Markkanen shared some of his thoughts on what it means to be representing Finland on the world stage.
"It’s always an honor to put on the Finland jersey," Markkanen said via the Finnish media outlet, MTV Uutiset. "I’m really looking forward to the tournament, of course, but also every single time I get to wear it– including these exhibition games...It'll take a lot of work and surely we'll face setbacks, but we're aiming for the medal games, of course,: Markkanen said. "It's not enough just to play home games– we want to continue the journey to Riga."
During his most recent season with the Jazz, Markkanen appeared in 47 games to average 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 42.3% shooting from the field.
Markkanen will get the motions of his third-ever EuroBasket tournament going once Finland's group stage begins later this month against Sweden on August 27th.