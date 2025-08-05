Insider Gets Honest on Utah Jazz's Offseason Moves
With just over two months to go until next NBA season kicks off, most of the dust has settled surrounding the summer moves across the league, including the Utah Jazz, who made their fair share of roster tweaks in recent months.
Key veterans in Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins got moved out via trade or buyout, while new young pieces Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. were added in, effectively helping this rebuild take a step in the right direction.
And despite said moves having garnered mixed opinions across the league, for The Athletic's Tony Jones, Utah's offseason decisions can start to add up from a big picture perspective.
The Athletic recently dished out grades for each NBA team and their offseason moves from this summer, where the Jazz landed a B from Jones, even without the most optically appealing returns in their deals involving Collins and Sexton.
"I think a lot of people are focusing on having to essentially give Collin Sexton away and allow Jordan Clarkson to walk for nothing in return," Jones wrote. "And, for sure, it’s not ideal that the Jazz didn’t get much, if anything, for two good players. But this offseason was about clearing runway for the Jazz to again be one of the worst teams in the league, in order to put themselves in position to keep their pick in the 2026 draft next season. Remember, that pick is owed to the Oklahoma City Thunder, top 8 protected. So, the Jazz have to be one of the worst eight teams in the league next season. And that is what this offseason was about. In that sense, they accomplished that."
Yes, the Jazz didn't quite get the return many expected for the trio of veterans they shipped out, but based on the assignment Utah needed to accomplish this summer of ensuring their top-8 status in next year's lottery, on paper, this group looks destined to do just that.
And for such a highly-acclaimed draft class incoming next summer, it comes at a great time for the Jazz to dive further into their development and youth movement more than ever this coming season. Each of the top names including Darren Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cam Boozer all have a ceiling to be franchise-changing players; something Utah needs to have all hands on deck for in order to bring that to their roster.
Maybe if Utah had dealt Sexton or Collins sooner than this offseason, where they were almost forced to do so, perhaps at the deadline or the prior summer, the Jazz could've found their way to a marginally better return. But hindsight is 20/20, and now, this team looks fully committed to their next era and growing this young core–– something fans have long been aspiring for in Salt Lake City.