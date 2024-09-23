Predicting Jazz F Brice Sensabaugh's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
As we patiently wait for the Utah Jazz's looming regular season debut, it makes for a perfect time to take a peek at how this roster is positioned for the year ahead, along with what the expectations could be for each member of their rotation for 2024-25.
In the days leading up to the next NBA season, we'll be looking across the Jazz depth chart to throw a few stat predictions out as to how the numbers will inevitably shake out in Utah. After a productive offseason of continuing to build on their young talent, this roster has several names to keep an eye on for a potential breakout soon to come.
Today, we'll be looking at Brice Sensabaugh, who was a late addition to the Jazz's rotation last season, and could now have a massive second year to follow
With that, here's a look at how Sensabaugh's second-year pro with the Jazz could fare:
Predicted Averages: 11.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK, 2.1 TOV, 37.9/31.7/91.2
The clear impact that Sensabaugh provides on the floor centers around the strong impact he has on the offensive side of the ball. Entering into last year's draft, Sensabaugh emerged as one of the most appealing scorers in the entire draft, according to scouts, and the Jazz capitalized on it by taking a swing on the Ohio State product at the end of the first round.
Last season, Sensabaugh was limited. He only secured playing time in 32 of the Jazz's 82-game sample size, mainly spending his early season reps with the Salt Lake City Stars. However, after a full season and offseason under his belt, the stage is set for the soon-to-be 21-year-old to burst onto the scene much earlier during the 2024-25 campaign.
I think the outlook for Sensabaugh for his sophomore season looks similar to how he finished off his rookie year-- mainly as a high-volume shot-taker in the second unit that can provide a significant boost to Utah's offensive unit. From March to the end of the regular season in 2024-25, Sensabaugh averaged close to 10 points a night on nearly 40% shooting from the field, and this could happen once again as he starts to secure more time in the Jazz's rotation.
Of course, as with most young players, Sensabaugh could find his efficiency in shooting and ball handling having to take some steps forward as his usage increases. Thankfully, the Jazz have a complimentary rebuilding timeline that can facilitate that and allow the 6-foot-6 forward to get valuable reps and shots across the season.
Ultimately, I see Sensabaugh emerging as one of the more appealing young scorers in the league by season's end, and will effectively help take some of the scoring load off of veterans on the roster like Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and replace a bit of the production lost from Talen Horton-Tucker who recently signed to the Chicago Bulls.
It's a big-time season for Sensabaugh in Salt Lake City. Let's see how it turns out for him.
