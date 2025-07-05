How to Watch: Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Summer League
The Utah Jazz are set to get their summer league action going on Saturday afternoon, as they'll be kicking off the first of their three showcases during the Salt Lake City Summer League in a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers.
It's been just over three months without Jazz basketball since the season ended back in April, but that streak can officially end, as Utah will now have the first of two summer league circuits ahead of them in Salt Lake City, the second being the league-wide events in Las Vegas later this month.
As for the first of many summer contests the Jazz will take on across the coming weeks, that'll begin on Saturday at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, where it'll be the debut performance for two of the top five picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.
For Utah, it'll be the first time seeing fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey on the floor in a Jazz uniform after being the team's first top-five selection in over a decade in last week's draft. He'll also be suiting up for the first time next to his other two rookie teammates in 18th-overall pick Walt Clayton Jr., along with 53rd-overall pick John Tonje.
As for Philadelphia's side, they'll also be set to see a debut performance from third-overall pick VJ Edgecombe against the Jazz. alongside their second-rounder in 35th-overall selection Johni Broome, taking the floor for the first time.
The Jazz will also have several familiar young names in the lineup brought in from the past few seasons, with a list that'll include the likes of 2024 selections Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Brice Sensabaugh, and 2023 first-round pick Brice Sensabaugh.
The Jazz's complete summer league roster can be found here, while a full preview of what to watch for in this year's slate of games can be found here.
Here's how you can tune into the action between the Jazz and 76ers later on Saturday.
How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers
TV
Streaming
Radio
Mobile/Streaming Devices
Date/Time
Saturday, July 5th at 7 PM MT
Where
Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT
2025 Salt Lake Summer League Schedule
- Day 1: Saturday, July 5- Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder @ 5 PM (ESPN U) Philadelphia 76ers @ Utah Jazz @ 7 PM (ESPN, KJZZ)
- Day 2: Monday, July 7- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers @ 5 PM (ESPN) Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz @ 7 PM (NBA TV, KJZZ)
- Day 3: Tuesday, July 8- Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers @ 5 PM (NBA TV) Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz @ 7 PM (NBA TV, KJZZ)