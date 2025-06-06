Inside The Jazz

Danny Ainge Opens Up on Utah Jazz's Failed Trade Efforts

The Utah Jazz were supposed to go "big-game hunting" last offseason, but didn't. So, what happened?

Jared Koch

Oct 26, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge looks on during warms ups before the game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge looks on during warms ups before the game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Since the Utah Jazz have broken down their roster headlined by Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell three summers ago in exchange for a bounty of future assets, many have often wondered if, or when, this front office will make a big-time splash on the trade market for an appealing star player to build around for this new group for the coming years.

Yet, we're three years into the rebuild, and the Jazz brass have yet to make that major move that many have oftentimes urged the team to make. However, that doesn't mean this front office hasn't remained busy behind-the-scenes in their efforts to make that blockbuster move.

In a recent interview with DJ and PK on the KSL Sports Zone, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge said that Utah has gone after a few of the bigger names around the market in trade talks, yet hasn't quite struck gold on making one of those deals.

"We have gone after some of the bigger names to add to our current roster,” Ainge said. “In our league right now, there aren’t many that are available. Those that do come available, there are 8 or 10 teams trying to get them, too.”

Apr 2, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge looks on before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

For an executive like Ainge, he's always been in play to make a big trade during his time in the front office, whether that be in Utah or with his previous regime in the Boston Celtics. But even with a strong desire to make a significant move on the Jazz front, it takes two to tango, and Utah hasn't quite had the right partner to make that big-time move with.

“Maybe the most important thing, what you have to trade matters a lot,” Ainge continued. “Most of the trades I’ve made in my career are because the other team really, really wanted what I had. It’s tough to call a team and sell them on a player that they don’t want. They call the teams with players they want.”

From left to right, Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik, CEO Danny Ainge, owner Ryan Smith and head coach Will Hardy
Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; From left to right, Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik, CEO Danny Ainge, owner Ryan Smith and head coach Will Hardy sit court side before the game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Heading into this offseason, the Jazz could be setting the stage to make that long-awaited major trade if the right name becomes available, but just as seen through the past two years, getting that big swing to connect is much easier said than done.

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz.

