Utah Jazz Host Air Force Guard for Pre-Draft Workout
The Utah Jazz are amid preparations for the 2025 NBA draft as the team combs through prospects to select with their two first-round picks and two second-round picks.
The Jazz have the fifth pick, the 21st pick, the 43rd pick, and the 53rd pick. Four talented prospects will have the chance to prove they deserve a roster spot before the 2025-26 season tips off this fall.
Utah has already brought in a number of prospects, but a new name has joined the list. The Jazz reportedly hosted Air Force guard Ethan Taylor for a pre-draft workout on Tuesday (per Zack Padmore | X).
Taylor played all four of his collegiate seasons for the Air Force Falcons and averaged 30+ minutes per game in nearly every season. In his senior year, Taylor averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. In terms of efficiency, Taylor shot 38.6% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc.
His elite three-point clip was on display throughout his collegiate career as he averaged 36.6% through all four years. He wasn't afraid to shoot the ball, either. Taylor shot an average of eight threes per game in his senior year, making 3.1 on average.
The Jazz could use Taylor's talents as a 3&D player off the bench, especially considering his 6-foot-5 height. Utah needs players to space the floor and clamp up on the other end of the floor, making Taylor an intriguing fit for the Jazz's pair of round two picks on the second day of the draft.
The 2025 NBA draft will begin on Wednesday, June 25, at 6:00 p.m. MDT in Brooklyn, NY.
