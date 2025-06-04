Utah Jazz's Keyonte George Seen as Strong Trade Fit for Wizards
Keyonte George's year two campaign with the Utah Jazz wasn't all bad, but it's one that had its ups and downs on both sides of the ball throughout the team's brutal 17-win season.
Offensively, George saw a second-straight year of going through some growing pains in being an efficient shot-maker, while defensively, he had a few outlying concerns to pair alongside it, eventually landing him a spot in the second unit in a bench role to close out the latter half of the season.
All in all, things could've gone better, but it's all a part of the development process for both a team filled with youth and inexperience, and especially a young guard still learning the ropes of the pros. George is no different, and still has room to breathe when it comes to his ceiling as a high-end guard for this Jazz rebuild.
Yet, for some, such a season from George could inevitably put him into a few eye-catching trade discussions and ideas around the league, and if the Jazz front office truly was searching for a deal involving their young guard entering his third season, there could be a bundle of intriguing suitors for the 21-year-old.
One of those teams may be the Washington Wizards. Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz outlined three potential dream trade targets for the Wizards across the course of this summer, following a similarly brutal season to the Jazz, where George was right in the mix as a hopeful answer to their offensive troubles.
"The Washington Wizards ranked dead last in offense and 28th overall in defense a season ago, meaning the team should be eyeing young talent who can help out on both sides of the ball," Swartz wrote. "George could be on the market after losing his starting job with the Utah Jazz last year...With a disappointing fall to No. 6 overall in the draft lottery, the Wizards' dream target list will ultimately be decided based on who they select with their latest lottery pick."
On paper, George would be a strong fit for the Wizards and their respective young core, and while he did have his efficiency issues in Utah this year, another rebuild situation in Washington provides time and flexibility to find that development.
But, unless the Wizards could truly put together a package in exchange for George, it's hard to see the Jazz heavily looking into a deal to ship off their 2023 first rounder just two years into his NBA career.
Sure, it wasn't a perfect second season, but nearly anyone's ever is. Instead, allowing another year of development for 2025-26 as the Jazz continue to bring in and progress more young talent seems like the best environment to get the most out of George and his future as a reliable centerpiece in the backcourt.
You can't ever count out Danny Ainge from making a wild move or two here and there, but don't hold your breath on a trade involving George throughout the course of this summer.
More Utah Jazz Content
- Utah Jazz Could Target ‘Safest Option’ at No. 5 Pick in NBA Draft
- Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Among Top NBA Stars on 'Wrong Team'
- Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler Offseason Workout Goes Viral
- NBA Champion Compares Cooper Flagg to Former Utah Jazz Star
- Utah Jazz Could Capitalize on NBA’s Projected Trade Frenzy