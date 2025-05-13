ESPN Sizes Up Utah Jazz's Chances to Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo
The primary talk of the NBA offseason for this summer could very well surround the prospects of a blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.
Following the team's third-straight first-round exit, along with some recent chatter surrounding Antetokoumpo's openness to explore playing for another team, the rumors have since been kickstarted to outline a potential trade that could ensue for the long-time Bucks superstar, and ask perhaps who could be one to trade for his services, if he were to become available.
There's a few notable favorites in the bunch, whether it be the Houston Rockets or the San Antonio Spurs, both have seen their fair share of talks linked to Antetokounmpo and a potential trade for him. However, there could be a dark horse positioned in the race that could have an outside shot of making it happen: the Utah Jazz.
ESPN's Bobby Marks drew out just how likely each NBA team could be in making a potential Antetokounmpo trade happen this offseason, and when it came to the Jazz, he left the door open for them to be an interesting candidate in the mix: listing them as a top four team on his list in the same tier of the Brooklyn Nets, largelt due to their major draft pick flexibility.
"The Nets and Jazz have a combined 22 first-round picks available in an Antetokounmpo trade. The problem comes down to whether Brooklyn and Utah still have the assets and players to build around the superstar big man... The Jazz own 13 first-round picks, including a combined five unprotected first-rounders (two in 2027 and 2029) from Cleveland and Minnesota (the Wolves will also send a top-5-protected first in 2029.) They have eight tradable firsts, including two in this year's draft. The Suns will also send Utah an unprotected 2031 first.... Utah has nine second-round picks available to trade."
For the Jazz, the biggest question arises when asking whether the Jazz have what it takes to not only trade for a big-time superstar like Antetokounmp, but can they fortify a worthwhile starting cast around him to truly compete for a championship? That's a bit tough to project, especially in such a deep and talented Western Conference.
But in the big picture of teams who could have an interesting opportunity at Antetokounmpo, the Jazz could be right in that bundle of teams who may not be the cream of the crop, but could take a massive swing if the stars align their way.
The Jazz have an assortment of valuable draft picks, paired with multiple nice, young players, and even some vets who could be included to add both value and match salaries in any deal for the Bucks' star. Could that package match what the Spurs or Rockets may be offering? Tough call, but it's at least worth a call from Danny Ainge towards Milwaukee's front office.
Don't hold your breath on an Antetokounmpo trade coming to form for the Jazz this offseason, but never say never, either.