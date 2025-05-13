Jazz Owner Reacts to Abysmal Draft Lottery Results
The Utah Jazz had nothing short of a rough night on Monday.
While Utah entered the day with among the best odds on the board at 14.0% to land the number-one overall pick, and with it, a potential generational talent in Duke's Cooper Flagg, things didn't quite shake out that way in the end.
Instead, it was the Jazz falling to their worst-case scenario spot of fifth overall, and with it comes a tough break for Utah and the future state of their rebuild moving forward into this summer and onwards.
However, for someone like Jazz owner Ryan Smith, the confidence has yet to waiver, despite the unfortunate events on Monday.
During a post to X on Tuesday morning, Smith sounded off some thoughts on how he felt following the lottery results, and ultimately still voiced a great deal of optimism for the road ahead.
For Smith and Jazz fans alike, the happenings to unravel on Monday in Chicago were far from appealing. Instead of letting dreams of landing Flagg or any other top prospect like Dylan Harper or Ace Bailey come to fruition within the top-three, the outcome was vastly different, and now leaves some interesting questions for what this offseason could eventually turn into.
However, it's far from saying all hope is dead in the water for this Jazz rebuild. Even if Utah was fortunate enough to land a top pick in this year's class, this roster still stands a few steps away from reaching that aspired level of contention. It's a long-term process of development and slow-growth being put together, as it has been for the past three seasons, and that trend will only continue.
But now, the climb for the top may become a bit more challenging, though it also means the wins will feel immensely better once they come filing in.
Stay patient, Jazz fans. One rough lottery night might leave a sour taste in anyone's mouth (especially with the top three picks finalizing in the way they did), but it won't be something that makes or breaks the future of this long-spanning rebuild.