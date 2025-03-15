ESPN Gives Jazz Bold Prediction for Rest-of-Season
The Utah Jazz have been inching their way down the league standings moving past the All-Star Break.
Currently, the Jazz stand on an eight-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Toronto Raptors on Friday 126-118 to further emphasize their tanking efforts on the year.
And in the eyes of ESPN, the Jazz could be gearing up for the worst record on the season when all 82 games are officially wrapped up.
Per ESPN's latest set of projections for records across the NBA, the Jazz are now seen to finish around 19-62 on the year, while the closest team, the Washington Wizards, are predicted to have a higher mark of 20-61.
On paper, having the worst record in the NBA isn't the best designation to have, but the status would inevitably give the Jazz the number-one spot in the lottery within a draft class Utah would love to land a top prospect in.
While the top three spots in the draft lottery do hold the same top odds on the board at 14.0%, having the number one slot positions the Jazz to fall no lower than 4th overall. In a class with a group of top-four prospects holding high appeal among the scouting world, having that ability would be significant for what's to come in Utah's offseason.
With just 15 games to go in the Jazz's regular season, time will tell if Utah can effectively finish the tank job to take this rebuild to the next level.
